Kolli brothers win gold medals at Cornhusker State Games

Usha Kanthety, the mother of Sai and Siva Kolli, thought her boys had a chance, but gold seemed at distant hope.

That hope became a reality when Sai and Siva exceeded expectations and each won his respective chess tournament July 17-18 at Southeast Community College in Lincoln as part of the Cornhusker State Games.

Sai, 12 years old, won in the Open U1600 event and Siva, 7 years old, won the Scholastic Class I tournament.

"They're good players at the level so like maybe in the first three," Kanthety said about her initial expectations. "Both of them made surprising runs. It's really good both of them got gold medals."

The Open tournament format is a five-round Swiss system. Each player is allowed two hours to complete moves. Games can take up to four hours.

The Scholastic tournament is also a five-round Swiss system featuring players aged 13 or younger and rated under 1200. Each player has 30 minutes to complete moves, and the game could last an hour to complete.

Kanthety said Sai got into chess when he was attending school in Elkhorn before moving to Schuyler. She said Sai saw other students playing chess and he joined the chess club.