COLUMBUS - Clarkson/Leigh seniors Korbee Wendt and Jessica Hoffman took the basketball floor for the final time as high schoolers in Thursday's Central Community College All-Star girls basketball game at Raider Fieldhouse in Columbus.

They both competed for the Silver Team under Patriots head coach Matt Murren. Silver struggled offensively in the first half, trailing 24-21 at intermission.

However, behind 14 second-half points from Wendt, Silver pulled away for a 50-42 win over the Green Team.

"It was a really unique experience getting to play with girls who we've competed against our whole lives," Hoffman said. "It was nice to get to know them on a teammate level."

Wendt put Silver into the lead for the first time with 8:24 remaining in the third quarter on her second 3-pointer of the game. She scored 12 of the first 14 Silver points of the second half thanks to a pair of threes and five total field goals.

Silver led 42-34 after three quarters and the team maintained that margin through the final buzzer.

"It was a lot of fun just playing with different girls," Wendt said.

Hoffman finished as the third-leading scorer with six points. She scored the same amount as Boone Central's Karlie Wies. Humphrey Saint Francis' Hannah Baumgart was the only other Silver player in double-figures with 11 points.

Both seniors played key roles for Clarkson/Leigh as it got back to the state tournament for the first time in three years. Wendt led the team in rebounding averaging 6.2 boards per game.

Hoffman stepped into a varsity role for the first time this season and averaged 4.2 points per game. She finished the season with two 10-point games.

"Coming from last year, I didn't play a whole lot to being able to get more minutes," Hoffman said. "It was really nice to be able to help lead our team to a state appearance."

Wendt said it was special to play under Murren and with Hoffman one more time.

"Our team has always bonded so well together. That plays a huge role," Wendt said. "It was fun to finish our senior year like we did and come back to play one more time and have him as our coach and play one more time with Jessica (Hoffman)."