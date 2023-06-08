KEARNEY - Clarkson/Leigh senior and Kyle Kasik and Howells-Dodge senior Lance Brester competed in the 65th Annual Nebraska Shrine Bowl at Cope Stadium in Kearney, joining some of the best players across the state.

Kasik and Brester competed for the North Team, who jumped out to a 7-0 on the game's opening possession. After thunderstorms in Kearney delayed the game for two hours, South emerged out of the locker room with 17 unanswered points to win the game 17-7.

Kasik saw playing time in the secondary playing cornerback and on special teams as a blocker. The experience for him went beyond the game.

"It was life-changing because just getting to see kids ... because I went through a couple of injuries through my football career, about three of them, and it's just wasn't comparable," Kasik said. "I never actually had to have surgery through my three and then to hear some kids have 22 it's just really eye-opening to what we really play for this game."

Kasik and Brester were among six eight-man football players that were named to the Shrine Bowl alongside Bancroft-Rosalie's Elliott Nottelmann, Ainsworth's Dylan Bahe, Hitchcock County's Keegan Shuler and BDS' Easton Weber.

"There's a little bit of a difference, but it's awesome to represent eight-man and to show that there's some pretty good football players in eight-man as well," Kasik said.

At Clarkson/Leigh, Kasik ran in a power-run offense. With the shift to 11-man, there was a lot more passing which was his main focus during practice as he lined up as a cornerback.

Kasik led Clarkson/Leigh to the school's first state title in school history in November. He finished second in the state with 2,281 rushing yards and 41 touchdowns.

In the state championship game, Kasik recorded 322 yards and six touchdowns scoring all 48 Patriot points. Defensively, he tallied eight tackles and intercepted one pass.

"I love Clarkson/Leigh," Kasik said. "I look forward to going to their Friday night games next year. I'll always be a Patriot and I'll keep supporting them for years to come."

Brester represented Howells-Dodge at the Shrine Bowl after he led the state in rushing with 2,352 rushing yards and 41 touchdowns.

"It was really fun. Everyone said it's a great time at the Shrine Bowl when it really was," Brester said. "It just isn't about the football. We had some time spent with the Shriner kids in activities. It was just a really fun week."

Brester said it was a fun experience to learn 11-man. He said the biggest adjustment was the different calls.

"Just learning a different style of football," Brester said. "This was a lot of passing and at my school, it was all run. So just adjusting to that was pretty big."

Over Brester's four years, Howells-Dodge qualified for the playoffs every season reaching back-to-back state championship games, including winning the Class D-1 title in 2021.

"It's an amazing culture at Howells-Dodge. We're all one big family. We'll do anything for each other," Brester said. "That's what it's all about is being able to play for each other and not just yourself and doing it as a team."