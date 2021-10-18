Lakeview defense dominates Schuyler

The Lakeview defense never allowed Schuyler any hope of success in Friday's final home game of the season. Not only did the Vikings hand the Warriors their sixth shut out of the season but the visitors created 10 points on defense behind two safeties and an interception return for a touchdown.

That plus four running backs with at least one touchdown added up to a 52-0 Lakeview win.

After a sluggish offensive start, the Vikings regrouped and made it a long evening. Lakeview had a 406-7 advantage in offense, gave up just three first downs and forced four turnovers.

The Vikings received the opening kickoff and drove the ball from their own 42-yard line to the Schuyler 4 where Lakeview fumbled the ball and the Warriors recovered with 8:14 remaining in the first quarter.

Two plays later, Schuyler quarterback Jesus Hernandez was pulled down in his own end zone giving Lakeview a 2-0 lead. Those would have been all the points the Vikings needed, but they were just getting started.

Following the free kick, Adam Van Cleave carried three times for 20 yards and Landon Ternus rushed three times for 14 yards including a 4-yard touchdown to end the drive and give Lakeview a 9-0 lead with 4:13 to go in the opening period.

After a three-and-out for the Warriors, Lakeview’s Cooper Tessendorf raced 43-yards for another Viking touchdown and an 16-0 lead.

The Lakeview defense rose to the occasion once again on Schuyler’s next drive as Braxton Borer picked off a Hernandez pass and returned it for a pick-six with 10.8 seconds left in the quarter making the score 23-0.

Schuyler’s offense continued to wilt as the Vikings began to pull away in the second quarter. The Warriors had three more three-and-outs and threw another interception on the final play of the first half.

Ternus continued to chew up huge chunks of yards for Lakeview against the Schuyler defense as he had touchdown jaunts of 31 and 27 yards late in the first half to give the Vikings a lopsided 44-0 halftime lead.

Ternus ended up with 73 yards and three touchdowns on only five carries. The leading rusher was Tessendorf with 85 yards and one touchdown on six carries. As a team, the Vikings generated 310 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 45 carries.

The Warriors ended up with 7 yards on 27 carries in the rushing department and were 0-4 with two interceptions in the passing game.

Diego Maganda rushed for 16 yards on seven carries to lead the Warriors.

Lakeview won their fifth straight contest after a 1-2 start to the season and are undefeated in district action. They face another unbeaten district opponent this Friday when they go up against 8-0 Columbus Scotus in a battle that will determine the district champion.

Schuyler will be seeking to end the season with a victory when the Warriors travel to West Point Friday night to take on the 2-6 West Point-Beemer Cadets in district action. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Doug Phillips is a freelance writer for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0