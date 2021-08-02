Lakeview seizes on its chance where Roncalli falters

CRETE - There were six innings remaining, but the emotional impact of the first inning on Monday in Crete resonated clearly throughout both dugouts.
Just moments after Omaha Roncalli failed to capitalize on a two on, none out scenario, the Platte Center Post #283 Bank of the Valley Lakeview Seniors scored four times and seized momentum it never relinquished in a 6-4 Class B Legion State Tournament win.
Lakeview led 6-0 into the seventh when a bases-loaded jam produced four Roncalli runs, but the first-inning momentum and a solid outing from pitcher Jacob Sjuts were too much for Roncalli to overcome.
David City's Jordan Kracl and Krae Lavicky went hitless but Lavicky reached on an error and a walk. Playing catcher, he was replaced both times by a courtesy runner. That courtesy runner scored in the second and added what turned out to be the winning run.
Lakeview survived to play Alliance on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in a third straight elimination game.
"That really put them down. I think we basically won the game there," centerfielder Adam Van Cleave said. "We almost lost it in the end but came through. I think that first inning, first couple of innings were huge."
Sjuts, who went on to retire the first hitter in the second through sixth inning, ran into early trouble in the first when he gave up a leadoff double and walked the next guy. A strikeout relieved some pressure until the Roncalli clean up hitter smoked a line drive to right field.
But just as it looked if the visitors on the scoreboard were about to land the first bunch, Lakeview first baseman Sam Kwapnioski reached to his right and snagged the line shot out of the air. A pop up in the next at bat sent Roncalli back to the dugout scorless.
Lakeview then sent all but one member of the lineup to the plate and capitalized were Roncalli fell short.
Layne Forney doubled and scored on a sac fly from Cooper Tessendorf, Kolby Blaser reached on an error and scored on Van Cleave's RBI single, Kwapnioski was hit by a pitch and scored on Eli Osten's sac fly then Van Cleave came home later on the play when a poor throw from the catcher trying catch Osten advancing to second sailed into center field.
Lavicky reached on an error at short to start the second. His courtesy runner, Turner Halvorsen, scored four hitters later on Kwapnioski's RBI line drive to right.
Bank of the Valley added its sixth run and another run that proved to be insurance in the bottom of the sixth. Back-to-back walks to leadoff the frame produced a run when Blaser scored on a wild pitch.
Sjuts finished with six innings of work, three hits, two walks and seven strikeouts. He hit two batters and walked another in the seventh, all three plus a hitter that reached on a single scored. Roncalli had the winning run at the plate with one out when a fielder's choice and fly ball to left ended it.
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.