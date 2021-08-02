Lakeview seizes on its chance where Roncalli falters

Sjuts, who went on to retire the first hitter in the second through sixth inning, ran into early trouble in the first when he gave up a leadoff double and walked the next guy. A strikeout relieved some pressure until the Roncalli clean up hitter smoked a line drive to right field.

But just as it looked if the visitors on the scoreboard were about to land the first bunch, Lakeview first baseman Sam Kwapnioski reached to his right and snagged the line shot out of the air. A pop up in the next at bat sent Roncalli back to the dugout scorless.

Lakeview then sent all but one member of the lineup to the plate and capitalized were Roncalli fell short.

Layne Forney doubled and scored on a sac fly from Cooper Tessendorf, Kolby Blaser reached on an error and scored on Van Cleave's RBI single, Kwapnioski was hit by a pitch and scored on Eli Osten's sac fly then Van Cleave came home later on the play when a poor throw from the catcher trying catch Osten advancing to second sailed into center field.

Lavicky reached on an error at short to start the second. His courtesy runner, Turner Halvorsen, scored four hitters later on Kwapnioski's RBI line drive to right.