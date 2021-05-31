Lakeview Seniors jump on Schuyler mistakes

For the third game in a row, the Schuyler McCleod Post 47 American Legion baseball team struggled with its own mistakes. For the third game in a row, a multitude of those blunders in the field and on the mound meant a third straight loss, this one a 20-3 drubbing by the Bank of the Valley Lakeview Seniors 20-3.
The Schuyler pitching staff only allowed eight hits in five innings of work, but the final line also included five walks, four hit batters, three wild pitches and three passed balls to open the door for Lakeview’s explosive offense.
Combine the pitching mistakes with eight fielding errors and there were far too many self-imposed roadblocks to overcome.
To be fair, McLeod Post 47 has a young roster with some players in new spots on the diamond for the first time. As a work in progress, the coaching staff expects to grow into a steep learning curve.
Juan Gonzalez was the starting pitcher for Schuyler. He tossed three innings, allowed four hits, struck out four batters and gave up six runs. None of the runs were earned.
Diego Svoboda followed Gonzalez on the mound and was saddled with the loss, pitching 1 and ⅓ innings allowing six runs on only two hits. He walked two batters, hit another and recorded a wild pitch during his stint on the mound.
Austin McCulloch pitched one-third of an inning and allowed seven runs on only one hit. Once again, all of his runs were of the unearned variety.
Dennis Martinez pitched the final out allowing one hit and one unearned run in a third of an inning of work.
The Bank of the Valley combination of Eli Oston, Cooper Tessendorf and Sam Kwapnioski no-hit Schuyler. Tessendorf pitched the third and fourth innings to pick up the win for Lakeview. Schuyler didn’t score until the fifth inning when they broke through for three runs.
Diego Svoboda's leadoff walk then one-out free passes to Cade Bohac and Branden Blum loaded the bases. Kandon Bone picked up a tough RBI when he was beamed and forced a run in. Martinez then Logan Johnson both drew walks and forced two more across.
Lakeview scored in each of the five innings and carried an 8-0 lead into the top of the fifth inning before exploding for 12 runs in its final at bat.
Bank of the Valley was led offensively by Kwapnioski and Osten, who belted doubles, and by Jordon Kracl, who hit a triple. Layne Forney and Kracl both had three runs batted in while Haustyn Forney, Layne Forney and Kracl all were credited with three runs scored for the visitors.
Schuyler hits the road for a game at Seward on Thursday, June 3 then returns home for games against Boone Central at Merchant Park on Saturday and against Valparaiso on June 8.