Lakeview Seniors jump on Schuyler mistakes

Austin McCulloch pitched one-third of an inning and allowed seven runs on only one hit. Once again, all of his runs were of the unearned variety.

Dennis Martinez pitched the final out allowing one hit and one unearned run in a third of an inning of work.

The Bank of the Valley combination of Eli Oston, Cooper Tessendorf and Sam Kwapnioski no-hit Schuyler. Tessendorf pitched the third and fourth innings to pick up the win for Lakeview. Schuyler didn’t score until the fifth inning when they broke through for three runs.

Diego Svoboda's leadoff walk then one-out free passes to Cade Bohac and Branden Blum loaded the bases. Kandon Bone picked up a tough RBI when he was beamed and forced a run in. Martinez then Logan Johnson both drew walks and forced two more across.

Lakeview scored in each of the five innings and carried an 8-0 lead into the top of the fifth inning before exploding for 12 runs in its final at bat.

Bank of the Valley was led offensively by Kwapnioski and Osten, who belted doubles, and by Jordon Kracl, who hit a triple. Layne Forney and Kracl both had three runs batted in while Haustyn Forney, Layne Forney and Kracl all were credited with three runs scored for the visitors.