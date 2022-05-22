Lance Brester earns first two state medals

OMAHA - Howells-Dodge junior Lance Brester capped his best track and field season with two medals at the NSAA Class C State Track and Field Championships at Burke Stadium over the weekend.

On Friday, Brester claimed a sixth-place medal in the high jump, clearing the bar at 6 feet. He improved his mark from last year when he placed 13th at 5-10.

In Saturday's 110-meter hurdles, the junior crossed the finish in sixth with a time of 15.49 seconds. Brester earned a spot on the podium in the race after finishing 16th last year with a time of 16.16 seconds. It was a school-record time for Brester beating his personal record set in the prelims by .10.

"(I felt) pretty good," Brester said. "High jump went a lot better than I expected and hurdles, I just went out and did my best."

Having been through the state meet last year, Brester said he was more calm and more prepared this time around.

"Being here last year definitely helped a lot, knowing the atmosphere and knowing what to expect," he said.

Howells-Dodge head coach Neil VanLengen credited assistant coach Kevin Janata for helping Brester grow throughout the season.

"Kevin Janata was an All-American hurdler in college and does a great job with him," VanLengen said. "They do their hurdle drills every day, and he's just gotten so much better and so much more flexible.

Senior Sasha Perrin qualified in two events to Omaha, throwing in the discus and shot put. She placed 10th in the discus with a mark of 116 feet. Arcadia-Loup City's Jessica Stieb won the event on a best throw of 137-11. Perrin improved her state mark from last year where her best mark landed at 112-6 for 12th place.

In the shot put, Perrin finished right near the middle in 13th place. In her first time throwing in Omaha, the senior recorded a throw of 35-2. Stieb won the event with a mark of 47-5.25, an all-class gold.

Perrin was the Jaguars' most consistent thrower this season, winning the district title in both events. She set a discus personal record at the district meet with a mark of 131-9. In nine meets, Perrin won six golds and three silvers in the discus and five golds, one silver and two bronze medals in the shot put. She had one fourth-place finish.

"I think a lot of kids put a lot of pressure on themselves to do it at the state meet, but you've got to understand, too, it's a whole season. It's everything that you do. I get emotional talking about her (Perrin) because everybody cares about her," VanLengen said. "We love her to death and she just didn't get it done this weekend, but she got it done all year; she was so consistent. She threw over 39 (feet) four times, and to be that consistent and do that on a week-in, week-out basis is something she can be proud of."

Abbey Pieper competed in the state high jump for the second straight year. On Saturday, Pieper cleared the bar at 5 feet and found herself in 13th place. It was an improvement from last year - 17th at 4-10.

VanLengen said Pieper didn't go out for track her first two years at Howells-Dodge. He said Pieper didn't think she could do anything particularly well, but gave a high jump a shot.

"From the get-go, she was 4-6, 4-8 right off the bat and just kept working better and better," he said. "I think that's the third time she's made 5 foot this year, so to tie her personal best down here is great."

The Jaguar boys 1600 relay also placed 13th. Aiden Meyer, Brester, Levi Belina and R.J. Bayer posted a time of e minutes, 38.49 seconds. Grand Island Central Catholic won the race with a time of 3:32.02. It was the first time a Howells-Dodge boys relay team ran in Omaha since the 400 qualified in 2016.

"We just talked about improving all the time. We didn't know if we were going to be good enough to put our four fastest guys in there," VanLengen said. "We decided about midway through the season, 'Let's put it out there, best we can do.' The four times we ran it, we got better every time."

Jestin Bayer made his state track and field debut Friday in the shot put. The junior posted a throw of 45-5.5 for 21st place. Bayer capped his season winning gold in two meets and placing no lower than fourth each time out. He posted his personal record on April 26 at the Lakeview Invite with a mark of 48-10.5.

VanLengen was proud of how the team competed in Omaha. In its 10th season as a co-op school, it's the most points Howells-Dodge has scored in Omaha. Next year, the Jaguars will compete in Class D and VanLengen is excited to see them take the next step.

"We're trying to change the attitude about track, trying to change the culture, get the kids to enjoy track to make it a priority. Obviously, we are phenomenal in football and volleyball and basketball and wrestling and softball and we love that, but let's take that into track. We can do that," he said.

"We're going to use this year to build. We've got a great group of eighth-grade boys coming in next year, and honestly, we're going to score a bunch of points next year and we hope to win as many meets as we can. This is a momentum builder and we're going to keep getting better."

Sam Ficarro is a sports reporter with the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.

