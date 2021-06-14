Langemeier, Hall face off in Central all-star game

"It's kind of cool because you see them all the time in season," Langemeier said. "You watch film and you know how good of players they are. It's really nice being able to get to know them a little more and get to play with the guys you play the most."

Hall finished his career with 868 points, 42% career shooting, 499 rebounds, 117 assists 111 steals and 23 blocks. Langemeier's time as Patriot included 763 points, 39% shooting, 275 rebounds, 80 assists, 104 steals and 18 blocks.

Paprocki scored 6.1 points per game, dished out 2.1 assists, made 19 3s and helped Clarkson/Leigh to a 13-10 record in his senior season.

Jacob Tomcak was third on the team in scoring, hit the most 3s and was second in assists and steals for a Jaguar squad that reached the Class D-1 state title game.

Hall will play college basketball at Peru State College while Langemeier is looking forward to continuing his career at Midland University.

"The biggest thing is just getting to keep playing basketball," Langemeier said. "Basketball is something I'm really interested in. It's a passion in my life so getting to keep playing is the biggest part."

The teammates Langemeier played with during his four years at Schuyler are what he'll remember most.