Langemeier, Hall face off in Central all-star game

Schuyler's Aaron Langemeier and Easton Hall were the two leading scorers for the Warriors this season, averaging 14 points per game.
The dynamic duo saw the tables turn at the All-Star boys basketball game at Central Community College-Columbus on June 10 as they opposed each other on opposite rosters.
Langemeier was on the Silver Team while Hall put on his sneakers for the Green Team. Green led 18-17 after one quarter but it was all Silver the final three quarters.
Silver outscored Green 37-26 in the second and took a 54-44 lead into halftime. The lead remained at double digits the rest of the way. Green finished off a 97-85 victory in the final quarter.
"It was a really good experience getting to play with some guys you played against for a long time and then a high school teammate that's going off to play college basketball," Langemeier said. "Just getting to play against him (Hall) and guarding him, talking a little smack and everything, it just makes it a lot of fun to play."
Langemeier earned some minor bragging rights, outscoring Hall 17-14. Clarkson/Leigh's Lance Paprocki scored 15 points on five 3-pointers and Howells-Dodge's Jacob Tomcak added six points.
While Langemeier didn't get to play with Hall, he did enjoy playing with guys he faced during his career.
"It's kind of cool because you see them all the time in season," Langemeier said. "You watch film and you know how good of players they are. It's really nice being able to get to know them a little more and get to play with the guys you play the most."
Hall finished his career with 868 points, 42% career shooting, 499 rebounds, 117 assists 111 steals and 23 blocks. Langemeier's time as Patriot included 763 points, 39% shooting, 275 rebounds, 80 assists, 104 steals and 18 blocks.
Paprocki scored 6.1 points per game, dished out 2.1 assists, made 19 3s and helped Clarkson/Leigh to a 13-10 record in his senior season.
Jacob Tomcak was third on the team in scoring, hit the most 3s and was second in assists and steals for a Jaguar squad that reached the Class D-1 state title game.
Hall will play college basketball at Peru State College while Langemeier is looking forward to continuing his career at Midland University.
"The biggest thing is just getting to keep playing basketball," Langemeier said. "Basketball is something I'm really interested in. It's a passion in my life so getting to keep playing is the biggest part."
The teammates Langemeier played with during his four years at Schuyler are what he'll remember most.
"Definitely just being on the court with all the guys for four years," he said. "Just remembering all those nights, hard games we played and every time we put all the work in together."