Larson earns medal collection, Mitch Beeson wins two gold at Flyer Invite

Tanyn Larson completed the medal collection and Mitch Beeson won two gold medals at the Flyer Invite on April 26 in Humphrey. Clarkson/Leigh boys and girls track and field each finished the meet in third place.

Larson won the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.70 seconds. In the 200, she posted a time of 28.20 seconds for silver with Korbee Wendt earning bronze in the race. The sophomore claimed bronze with long jump of 13 feet, 8 inches.

Beeson hurdled to gold in the 110 and 300 hurdles. He completed the 110 in 17.90 seconds for a margin of victory of 0.60. The senior posted a 300 time of 45.50 seconds.

Carter Hanel and Drew Beeson recorded two top-three finishes. Hanel took home a gold in the discus with a throw of 129 feet and a bronze in the long jump with a mark of 18-2.50, tying teammate and silver medalist Joey Steffensmeier.

Beeson earned both medals in the sprints. He won silver in the 200, crossing the finish in 24.00 seconds. In the 100, the junior ended the race in the 11.10 seconds, finishing 0.30 behind the winner.

Chloe Hanel won gold in the 100 hurdles with a time of 16.80 seconds. She won the race by 1.30. Both Clarkson/Leigh 400 relay teams placed first. The girls team of Kennedy Settje, Larson, Wendt and Hanel clocked in at 52.94 seconds. Eli Hays, Hanel, Dylan Higby and Drew completed the boys relay in 45.82 seconds.

In addition to the 400, the Patriot girls 1600 and 3200 relay teams medaled with second-place finishes. Wendt, Izzy Hollatz, Cassie Rayback and Alyssa Gurnsey posted a 1600 time of 4 minutes, 44.10 seconds. The 3200 relay team of Sage Fernau, Hollatz, Rayback and Kylee Compton completed the race in 11:58.40.

Mason Whitmore claimed bronze in the high jump with a height of 5-2. It was his first medal in a meet this season.

Clarkson/Leigh ended the meet with the girls tallying 81.5 points, just two points back of runner-up Stanton. Patriots girls track and field head coach Briana Wietfeld said the relays were what stood out to her.

"Seeing the athletes realize their time when they came across the finish line was great," Wietfeld said. "The teams each gathered and celebrated their hard work. We were strong in hurdles, throws, jumps and sprints as well."

The Patriot boys scored 88.50 points. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family and Humphrey Saint Francis were the top two.

"It was another nice meet and we were able to take advantage of it. Across the board, kids hit their season marks and we were able to get some personal records," Clarkson/Leigh boys track and field head coach Lee Schneider said. "Mitch Beeson took almost two seconds off his 300 hurdles. Our 400 (relay) was able to put their cleanest run together and ran a season-best. The kids will keep improving and hopefully we all will be hitting our stride come districts."

