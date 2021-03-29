Late goal dooms Schuyler upset bid

Those attending the soccer match between Schuyler Central High School and Mount Michael Benedictine hoping to see a thriller certainly got their money’s worth as the visiting Knights scored a late goal to secure a 1-0 victory in Schuyler on March 25. The Knights stayed undefeated at 2-0 with while the Warriors saw their record fall to 2-2.

Schuyler Central entered the match as a top contender in the Lincoln Journal Star ratings while Mount Michael Benedictine cracked the top ten at No. 10. The intense match lived up to its billing as both teams battled through a scoreless first half under cloudy skies and cool temperatures.

The second half saw the sun break through and the temps warm up as the action on the field heated up as well.

Schuyler Central High School head coach Lyndon Beebe knew that his team would face stiff competition against the Knights.

“They are a big and physical team," he said. "They are not afraid to attack, but our guys did a good job of standing up to them for most of the match.”

The final stats showed that Mount Michael had 17 shots on goal while the Warriors were limited to only a handful of scoring opportunities.