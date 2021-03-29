Late goal dooms Schuyler upset bid

Those attending the soccer match between Schuyler Central High School and Mount Michael Benedictine hoping to see a thriller certainly got their money’s worth as the visiting Knights scored a late goal to secure a 1-0 victory in Schuyler on March 25. The Knights stayed undefeated at 2-0 with while the Warriors saw their record fall to 2-2.
Schuyler Central entered the match as a top contender in the Lincoln Journal Star ratings while Mount Michael Benedictine cracked the top ten at No. 10. The intense match lived up to its billing as both teams battled through a scoreless first half under cloudy skies and cool temperatures.
The second half saw the sun break through and the temps warm up as the action on the field heated up as well.
Schuyler Central High School head coach Lyndon Beebe knew that his team would face stiff competition against the Knights.
“They are a big and physical team," he said. "They are not afraid to attack, but our guys did a good job of standing up to them for most of the match.”
The final stats showed that Mount Michael had 17 shots on goal while the Warriors were limited to only a handful of scoring opportunities.
The one that counted for the Knights came on a corner kick with less than 10 minutes remaining in the match. Somehow, through a maze of arms and legs in front of the goal, Sophomore Harper Held scored on an assist from Parker Hottovy that slithered past Schuyler goalkeeper Yahir Catalin and into the back corner of the net.
The Warriors had one decent opportunity to score late in the contest on a corner kick but couldn’t connect against the Knights goalkeeper Kyle Pelan. Pelan was credited with seven saves in the contest while picking up the shutout victory for his team.
Yahir Catalin had another sterling performance between the pipes for the Warriors, coming up with several spectacular saves against the often ferocious offensive rush of the Knights.
Schuyler had a busy week heading into the Easter break with a match at York on Monday a home conference tilt against Columbus Lakeview on Tuesday and a road game against the Bennington Badgers on April 1. The girls team will also be involved in the same schedule.
Doug Phillips is a freelance writer for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.