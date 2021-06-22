Lavicky, Kracl, keep it rolling

Aquinas Catholic's Krae Lavicky and David City's Jordan Kracl continued to play pivotal roles for Columbus Legion baseball teams in games Monday and last week.
Lavicky made his first start on the mound, pitched the Reds to a win and drove in a total of four runs in two games for the Reds and the Bank of the Valley Lakeview Seniors. Lavicky pitched OWA to a win June 14 over Schuyler then caught for Bank of the Valley in a win over West Point on Monday.
Kracl and the Seniors only played one game because of personnel issues but maintained a perfect record on the field in Monday's victory over West Point. The Reds improved to 9-5 overall with a pair of wins while Bank of the Valley hasn't yet lost on the field but had to accept a forfeit when a game couldn't be rescheduled.
The Seniors were set to play Wayne on June 15 but had players at various summer athletic camps and others on vacation. When Wayne failed to agree to a makeup date, that meant Lakeview had to accept a forfeit. When Bank of the Valley returned to the field for the first time in a week, it remained perfect and improved to 9-0 after a 10-0 win over West Point. That win also secured the Seniors the Ralph Bishop League Title.
LAKEVIEW SENIORS 10, WEST POINT 0: Lavicky started behind the plate and caught 12 strikeouts for right-handed starter Jacob Sjuts. Sjuts faced 20, got seven swinging and five looking.
Lavicky also went 1 for 2 with a single and a run scored in the fourth inning. Kracl started at second and was 0 for 2 with a run scored. He was hit by a pitch in the first, moved on a passed ball and scored on an RBI single to make it 4-0.
Bank of the Valley tacked on six more in the fourth. Lavicky made it 6-0 when he singled to right, moved on another single then crossed the plate on a grand slam by Cooper Tessendorf.
JUNIOR REDS 8, WEST POINT 6: Lavicky started at third, came on in relief in the fifth and sixth and drove in two runs.
The Reds led 3-0 after the first, 4-2 after three then scored four in the fourth and held off a late West Point comeback.
Lavicky singled and drove in the first run of the game in the first inning, flew out to center field in the second inning, singled in the final Reds run in the fourth and grounded out to short in the sixth.
On the mound he tossed the fifth and sixth innings with two runs allowed, one earned, on three walks. A leadoff walk in the fourth came around to score on three errors. He pitched around a walk in the sixth then walked two more to start the seventh, both of which scored, and gave way to Joel Thomas.
JUNIOR REDS 15, SCHUYLER 0: Lavicky started and went three innings while striking out eight, walking one and allowing just one hit. He set down six swinging and two looking.
At the plate Lavicky was hit by a pitch and singled in a run during the 11-run first. He singled in a run in the fifth, and the Reds added three more in the third for a mercy rule win.
