Lavicky, Kracl, keep it rolling

Lavicky also went 1 for 2 with a single and a run scored in the fourth inning. Kracl started at second and was 0 for 2 with a run scored. He was hit by a pitch in the first, moved on a passed ball and scored on an RBI single to make it 4-0.

Bank of the Valley tacked on six more in the fourth. Lavicky made it 6-0 when he singled to right, moved on another single then crossed the plate on a grand slam by Cooper Tessendorf.

JUNIOR REDS 8, WEST POINT 6: Lavicky started at third, came on in relief in the fifth and sixth and drove in two runs.

The Reds led 3-0 after the first, 4-2 after three then scored four in the fourth and held off a late West Point comeback.

Lavicky singled and drove in the first run of the game in the first inning, flew out to center field in the second inning, singled in the final Reds run in the fourth and grounded out to short in the sixth.

On the mound he tossed the fifth and sixth innings with two runs allowed, one earned, on three walks. A leadoff walk in the fourth came around to score on three errors. He pitched around a walk in the sixth then walked two more to start the seventh, both of which scored, and gave way to Joel Thomas.