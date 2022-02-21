Laying the groundwork: Schuyler girls prove they belong in first-ever girls state tournament

OMAHA - At least for about two hours, Schuyler girls wrestling showed the state of Nebraska, and perhaps more importantly, the girls in the program and Warriors of the future just what's possible.

Each of the four Schuyler girls who earned their way to Omaha and the first-ever girls state tournament - Hasley Salgado, Courtney Briones, Carly Wemhoff and Gina Alba - won a match. More impressively, they each won by pin in the first round.

As the tournament cycled through to the quarterfinals, there were the Warrior girls on top the scoreboard. They lost two team members over the next two rounds and two others failed in the semifinals. But four at state and two medalists could certainly be considered a good start.

And the start, four pins in four matches that rocketed Schuyler to the top of the standings, could plant a seed for others to get on board. Strike while the iron is hot, as they say.

"I think (the girls at Schuyler) are going to see that we've got something pretty special here and we've got to continue to build off of it, and the little girls, if they were able to see them wrestling or see them up on the medal stand, you hope they're thinking, 'I want to be like those girls,'" coach Mark Wemhoff said. "... It's exciting. I can't wait to see what's going to happen in the next few years, because it's going to be bigger."

The first big moments for the program were created when Schuyler's four representatives quickly announced their arrival on Friday afternoon in Omaha. And while, like many girls matches this season, it wasn't always easy, it sure provided more than enough thrills to get even a casual fan hooked.

Salgado started the day at 107 pounds and needed just 37 seconds for a pin over Lenora Kester of Summerland. Briones followed her on the same mat moments later, fell behind 4-0 then scored a reversal and put Shania Weber of Gothenburg on her back at 1 minute, 31 seconds.

Wemhoff found herself in a similar hole at 138 pounds when she trailed Aurora's Kehlanee Bengtson 7-3 after the first period and 11-9 after two. She was down 16-11 with just over a minute to go when she reversed and finished the pin at an even 5 minutes.

Gina Alba was up next at 185 pounds and led South Sioux City's Jackie Zamora 8-3 when she, too, created a pin midway through the second period. Four matches in, Schuyler was perfect in every sense.

Although it didn't last, there couldn't have been a more encouraging start.

"Once you get on that roll and everybody's doing well and everybody's winning and pinning their girl, all of that just sparks," Wemhoff, the wrestler, said. "You really start putting things together and you have that energy in the group and you can feel how awesome it is."

Wemhoff carried that momentum over to the quarters where she pinned Haylee Miller of Pierce. Briones matched her and pinned Selena McCrery of Bennington.

Salgado lost to eventual runner-up Raelyn Wilson of Weeping Water by fall then Ogallala's Kyra Skiles 7-6 when Skiles scored six points in the final period. Alba was beaten by sixth-place medalist Ali Edwards of Grand Island by fall in the quarters then Boone Central's Belle Brodersen in the first round of consolations.

Wemhoff and Briones had hopes for gold medals stopped in the semis. Briones lost to state runner-up Kylee Plowman of Conestoga by first-period pin. Wemhoff was also defeated by a silver medalist in Norfolk's Lesly Rodriguez. That duo then won their first match Saturday morning by pin before pinfall losses in the bronze medal match.

"I'm pretty proud; I did not expect to get this far," Briones said. "I came here thinking, these are state qualifiers, these are hard matches, I'm probably going to get pinned in my first match. I was scared, but I went out there and got after it. It was fun."

South Sioux City took the first-ever girls state championship with 95 points. Norfolk was the runner-up at 66.5. Schuyler finished 10th with 36.

South Sioux had six medalists out of seven qualifiers and two state champs. Norfolk earned four medals and sent two to gold-medal matches that came up short.

Schuyler finished with about 15 on the roster and three that came up one win short of state in consolation semifinal losses. Two of those three losses were to teammates.

Both the girls ad coach Wemhoff were proud of what was accomplished in year one, but they also can't wait to get started on year two.

"We're still young. We only have one senior this year, and all these girls are coming back. Now, they can see how tough it can be but how much fun it can be to be in the spotlight," coach Wemhoff said. "They grew together as a team throughout the season; you could just see that. They wanted to work together to win trophies to bring home because everybody back home got excited. The pride they get from this and they can continue to carry on is huge for our future."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.