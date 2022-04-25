Lefdal wins four medals at home invite

Piper Lefdal had a home meet to remember in last Week's Fred Arnold Invitational when the Warrior junior collected four medals and was one of three to grab multiple pieces of hardware.

Lefdal split her contributions between two medals on the track and two others in long and triple jump. She placed sixth in the 100-meter dash with a time of 13.57 seconds and was on the 1600 relay with Daniela Cupa, Alekxa Olvera and Natalie Yrkoski that placed third with a time of 4:37.36.

In the field events Lefdal placed fifth in the long jump with a leap of 14 feet, 5 inches and grabbed the sixth-place medal in the triple jump with a 29-06.50 effort.

Marisol Deanda ran to a third-place finish in the 1600 meters with a time of 5 minutes, 49.99 seconds, finished second in the 3200 with a time of 12:25.89 and was a member of the 3200 relay team along with Jenny Valora, Cupa and Olvera that finished in fifth place with a time of 12:05.39. The talented senior runner has been near the top in both the 1600 and 3200 at each meet this season.

Austin McCulloch had another outstanding showing in the pole vault when he tied for second with Brock Mahoney from Columbus Lakeview. Both athletes cleared 12 feet, 6 inches behind first place winner Michael Robinson from Wahoo. McCulloch also picked up a third-place medal in the triple jump on a best leap of 39-00.75.

Rico Rodriguez placed third in the high jump with a best effort of 5 feet, 8 inches. His leap of 19-03.75 was also good for third-place in the long jump.

Other Schuyler athletes capturing medals in the meet were Adolfo Manzano finishing in fifth-place in the boys 3200 with a time of 11:50.34, the boys 1600 relay team of Gavin Bywater, Carlos Carrasco, Hamilton Benazo and Kaleb Martinez that finished in fourth place with a time of 3:47.41, the boys 3200 relay team of Omar Barrios, Manzano, Carrasco and Benazo that finished in fifth place with a time of 9:46.83 and Marc-Anthony Lopez who was sixth in the boys discus throw with a heave of 135-01.

In the team standings, The Schuyler Central girls finished in sixth-place with 28 points while the boys finished tied for fifth-place with Aquinas Catholic with 35 points apiece. Blair dominated the girls standings with 143 points with Aquinas finishing in the runner-up spot with 97 points. Wahoo won the boys championship with 172 points while Columbus Lakeview finished in second-place with 136 points.

