Lefdal wins four medals at home invite

  • Updated
  • 0
Piper Lefdal

Piper Lefdal leaps into the pit during the triple jump on April 21 at home in the Fred Arnold Invite. Lefdal collected four medals and was sixth in the triple jump.

Piper Lefdal had a home meet to remember in last Week's Fred Arnold Invitational when the Warrior junior collected four medals and was one of three to grab multiple pieces of hardware.

Lefdal split her contributions between two medals on the track and two others in long and triple jump. She placed sixth in the 100-meter dash with a time of 13.57 seconds and was on the 1600 relay with Daniela Cupa, Alekxa Olvera and Natalie Yrkoski that placed third with a time of 4:37.36.

In the field events Lefdal placed fifth in the long jump with a leap of 14 feet, 5 inches and grabbed the sixth-place medal in the triple jump with a 29-06.50 effort.

Marisol Deanda ran to a third-place finish in the 1600 meters with a time of 5 minutes, 49.99 seconds, finished second in the 3200 with a time of 12:25.89 and was a member of the 3200 relay team along with Jenny Valora, Cupa and Olvera that finished in fifth place with a time of 12:05.39. The talented senior runner has been near the top in both the 1600 and 3200 at each meet this season.

Austin McCulloch

Austin McCulloch begins his ascent over the bar in the pole vault in last week's home meet. McCulloch tied for second place.

Austin McCulloch had another outstanding showing in the pole vault when he tied for second with Brock Mahoney from Columbus Lakeview. Both athletes cleared 12 feet, 6 inches behind first place winner Michael Robinson from Wahoo. McCulloch also picked up a third-place medal in the triple jump on a best leap of 39-00.75.

Rico Rodriguez placed third in the high jump with a best effort of 5 feet, 8 inches. His leap of 19-03.75 was also good for third-place in the long jump.

Other Schuyler athletes capturing medals in the meet were Adolfo Manzano finishing in fifth-place in the boys 3200 with a time of 11:50.34, the boys 1600 relay team of Gavin Bywater, Carlos Carrasco, Hamilton Benazo and Kaleb Martinez that finished in fourth place with a time of 3:47.41, the boys 3200 relay team of Omar Barrios, Manzano, Carrasco and Benazo that finished in fifth place with a time of 9:46.83 and Marc-Anthony Lopez who was sixth in the boys discus throw with a heave of 135-01.

In the team standings, The Schuyler Central girls finished in sixth-place with 28 points while the boys finished tied for fifth-place with Aquinas Catholic with 35 points apiece. Blair dominated the girls standings with 143 points with Aquinas finishing in the runner-up spot with 97 points. Wahoo won the boys championship with 172 points while Columbus Lakeview finished in second-place with 136 points. 

Daniela Cupa

Daniela Cupa turns the corner during a leg of the 3200 relay at last week's Fred Arnold Invite at home. Cupa and her teammates were fifth in the event.
Rico Rodriguez

Schuyler sophomore Rico Rodriguez leaps in the air during a long jump on April 21 at Schuyler Central High School. Rodriguez was third at 5 feet, 8 inches.
Adolfo Manzano

Adolfo Manzano runs around the corner during the 3200 relay on April 21 in Schuyler.
Austin McCulloch

Austin McCulloch jumps into the pit after a triple jump on April 21 at Schuyler Central High School.
Carlos Carrasco

Carlos Carrasco begins his jump over a hurdle in the 300 hurdles on April 21 at Schuyler Central High School.
Gavin Bywater

Gavin Bywater sprints around the first turn of the 400 on April 21 at the Fred Arnold Invite in Schuyler.
Marc-Anthony Lopez

Marc-Anthony Lopez tosses a disc at the Fred Arnold Invite on April 21 in Schuyler.
Marisol Deanda

Marisol Deanda rounds a corner during the 3200 on April 21 at Schuyler Central High School.

FRED ARNOLD INVITE (SCHUYLER)

SCHUYLER --

Fred Arnold Invitational

April 21 at Schuyler Central High School

Girls Team Standings

• 1. Blair 143, 2. Aquinas Catholic 97, 3. Wayne 81, 4. Scotus Central Catholic 76, 5. Lakeview 75, 6. Schuyler 28, 7. Wahoo 26.

Girls event winners, area placers

• High jump - 1. Hayden Osmera (Wahoo) 4-10.00, 13. Audrey Ruskamp 4-04.00.

• Long jump - 1. Kyra Boman (Scotus) 15-04.00, 5. Piper Lefdal 14-05.00, 13. Esmeralda Sacarias 11-07.75.

• Triple jump - 1. Grace Reiter (Aquinas) 33-06.50, 6. Piper Lefdal 29-06.50, 11. Alekxa Olvera 27-06.75, 12. Audrey Ruskamp 25-11.25.

• Shot put - 1. Brooklyn Kruse (Wayne) 37-03.50, 18. Carly Wemhoff 25-06.50, 19. Vanessa Uriastegui 25-02.00, 20. Stephanie Rodriguez 21-05.00.

• Discus - 1. Brooklyn Kruse (Wayne) 111-10, 14. Carly Wemhoff 76-08, 17. Stephanie Rodriguez 67-05.

• Pole vault - 1. Greta Gailbraith (Blair) 9-07.00, 5. Maddy Pineda 8-00.00, 7. Jenny Valora 7-00.00.

• 100 - 1. Macy Stock (Lakeview) 12.51, 6. Piper Lefdal 13.57, 15. Nora Ruskamp 15.60, 17. Erika Diego.

• 200 - 1. Blake Barcel (Lakeview) 25.86, 11. Sami Krupka 29.75, 18. Nora Ruskamp 33.29, 19. Belinda Carreto 36.11.

• 400 - 1. Blake Barcel (Lakeview) 1:01.23, 13. Erika Diego 1:19.22.

• 800 - 1. Reece Ewoldt (Blair) 2:30.98, 12. Esmeralda Sacarias 3:08.34, 13. Emma Jedlicka 3:17.51.

• 1,600 - 1. Gianna Frasher (Aquinas) 5:44.59, 3. Marisol Deanda 5:49.99, 11. Marisol Palma 6:51.29.

• 3,200 - 1. Jala Krusemark (Wayne) 12:23.54, 2. Marisol Deanda 12:25.89.

• 100 hurdles - 1. Grace Mustard (Scotus) 15.51.

• 300 hurdles - 1. Erika Roehrs (Blair) 47.86.

• 400 relay - 1. Lakeview 51.74.

• 1,600 relay - 1. Blair 4:17.32, 3. Schuyler (Cupa, Olvera, Lefdal, Yrkoski) 4:37.36.

• 3,200 relay - 1. Wayne 10:15.36, 5. Schuyler (Deanda, Valora, Cupa, Olvera) 12:05.39.

Boys Team Standings

• 1. Wahoo 172, 2. Lakeview 136, 3. Blair 84, 4. Wayne 50, 5. Aquinas Catholic 35, 5. Schuyler 35, 7. Scotus Central Catholic 15.

Boys event winners, area placers

• High jump - 1. Ethan Belsky (Blair) 6-01.00, 2. Rico Rodriguez 5-08.00, 7. Joseph DeLeon 5-04.00.

• Long jump - 1. Curtis Swahn (Wahoo) 19-11.50, 3. Rico Rodriguez 19-03.75, 7. Joseph DeLeon 17-10.25, 14. Carlos Carrasco 16-05.00.

• Triple jump - 1. Benji Nelson (Wahoo) 42-04.25, 3. Austin McCulloch 39-00.75, 8. Julian Morales 36-10.50.

• Shot put - 1. Landon Ternus (Lakeview) 51-09.00, 14. Marc-Anthony Lopez 33-11.50, 16. Ricardo Rosas 27-11.00, 17. Nick Hernandez 27-10.00.

• Discus - 1. Carson Lavaley (Wahoo) 163-00, 6. Marc-Anthony Lopez 125-04, 10. Nick Hernandez 114-05, 15. Ricardo Rosas 83-04.

• Pole vault - 1. Michael Robinson (Wahoo) 12-06.00, 2. Austin McCulloch 12-00.00.

• 100 - 1. Waylon Sherman (Wahoo) 11.16, 17. Hamilton Benazo 12.52, 18. Kaleb Martinez 12.57, 20. Mario Rocha 13.70.

• 200 - 1. Adam Van Cleave (Lakeview) 22.59, 14. Kaleb Martinez 25.58, 17. Rico Rodriguez 26.07, 19. Joseph DeLeon 26.61.

• 400 - 1. Nolan Slominski (Blair) 51.82, 10. Gavin Bywater 54.32, 17. Omar Gonzalez 1:02.18.

• 800 - 1. Turner Halvorsen (Lakeview) 2:04.32, 8. Gavin Bywater 2:17.10.

• 1,600 - 1. Kyle Babst (Wahoo) 4:49.28, 7. Adolfo Manzano 5:35.20.

• 3,200 - 1. Dawson Fricke (Blair) 10:21.31, 5. Adolfo Manzano 11:50.34.

• 110 hurdles - 1. Zach Fox (Wahoo) 15.58.

• 300 hurdles - 1. Malachi Bordovsky (Wahoo) 41.57, 8. Carlos Carrasco 44.76.

• 400 relay - 1. Wahoo 44.79, 7. Schuyler (Benazo, Martinez, Rodriguez, McCulloch) 48.62

• 1,600 relay - 1. Lakeview 3:34.33, 4. Schuyler (Bywater, Carrasco, Benazo, Martinez) 3:47.41.

• 3,200 relay - 1. Blair 8:41.90, 5. Schuyler (Carrasco, Benazo, Barrios, Manzano) 9:46.83.

