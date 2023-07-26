While the Leigh/Schuyler Crawdads may not have the best record in the Dodge County Baseball League, they still have high hopes for local tournaments.

The Crawdads earned their second win of the season on Sunday in an 11-6 victory over the Dodge Diamondbacks. The win improved Leigh/Schuyler to 2-9 overall on the season.

"When we were leaving the ballpark everybody was thinking that we're peaking now," Crawdad manager Keith Manak said. "It definitely gives us momentum moving forward. This is what we should have been doing all year and we just haven't done it."

Leigh/Schuyler has a chance to earn a third win of the season on Thursday with a game at the 1-10 Valley Terriers.

"I want to see a continuation of good hitting and baserunning," Manak said. "On defense, I want to be error free, if we make a lot of errors it seems like the pitching staff loses a bit of confidence. I expect us to continue to play good."

In recent games, the Crawdads have lost 16-4 to Wahoo, 5-2 to Scribner and 8-5 to West Point leading into Sunday's win.

"We've been competitive all year long, we've gotten beat but those guys never give up," Manak said. "We've had so many close games this year, I'm looking to turn those close games into wins. The games we've figured out how to lose we need to figure out how to win."

Over the course of the season Leigh/Schuyler has been able to lean on it's hitting with Andy Alstadt leading the team with a .382 batting average and 16 RBIs. He also has a league high five home runs.

"He hits the crap out of the ball," Manak said. "He leads the league in home runs and he's a solid defensive guy. He's probably one of the most feared hitters in the league, no one wants to pitch to that guy not when he can put a home run out anytime he steps in that batter's box."

Alex Angele and Aaron Rerucha are next in batting average with .368 and .324 respectively. Angele has the most hits in the team with 14 and Rerucha is second with 13.

On the mound, Todd Cerny has led the team with 25 innings pitched. Cerny has allowed 22 runs on 32 hits and 11 walks while striking out 16 batters.

"He gives you everything on that mound," Manak said. "He was getting tired (Sunday) and he said 'I'm going to finish this damn game," and he finds a way to win. He's going to go out on that mound and give you it all."

Following their game against Valley, the Crawdads will turn attention to the Dodge County Fair Tournament in Scribner where they will open play against West Point on Friday, Aug. 4. They will then compete in the Cuming County Fair Tournament the next week in West Point.

"I want to see us doing something that we haven't done all year and that's make good hits when we have guys on base," Manak said. "The overall goal is always the same, the goal is to win the tournament, that'll never change. I'm imagining the other seven teams, that's probably their goal too."