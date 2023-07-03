It has been a rocky start to the Leigh/Schuyler Crawdads' baseball season with the team tied for last in the Dodge County Baseball League.

Seven games into the 2023 season, the Crawdads sit at 1-6 overall and are tied with the Valley Terriers.

"We're halfway done with the season and we're obviously not where we want to be right now," Crawdad manager Keith Manak said. "We've been in every game we just haven't been able to close you know and we just haven't had a big hit when we needed it but we're playing hard."

The Crawdads have had their fair share of close games and near wins. The team opened the season with an 8-7 loss to North Bend in a 10-inning battle on May 28.

Leigh/Schuyler would then fall 10-2 to Dodge, 11-8 to Wahoo and 2-0 to Scribner before the Crawdads' first win.

In the team's first win, the Crawdads were able to earn a 9-7 win over Valley on June 15.

Over the last two games, the Crawdads have been beaten 16-6 against West Point and 15-14 in another battle with North Bend on June 29.

Over the first seven games, Andy Alstadt leads the team with six hits, seven RBIs and two home runs. Both Jordan Haas and Aaron Rerucha are second on the team with five hits each, Haas also leads the team with a .385 batting average.

On the mound, the Crawdads have heavily relied on pitchers Dominic Sis and Todd Cerny. Cerny leads the team with 18 innings pitched and has struck out 10 batters and has an ERA of 9.50.

Sis has pitched 14 innings and has a team-high 21 strikeouts while posting a 5.79 ERA.

"It's always a great bunch of guys, they love playing and we have just been on the wrong end of it this year," Manak said. "We get along very well, there's great camaraderie on the team. Everybody fights for everybody, it's been fantastic."

The Crawdads were also in action on Sunday against Dodge (after print deadline), their next outing is set for Thursday at Wahoo.

Despite the 1-6 start, the Crawdads still have high hopes moving forward, especially in tournament play.

"I want to keep going because everybody knows who we are in the league and nobody's gonna come in and beat us," Manak said. "They don't want to play us because they know how good we can be. The second half of the season is a chance for us to turn it around and then get into the tournaments and I guarantee we get in those tournaments nobody wants to see us. Nobody wants to see us in that first round."