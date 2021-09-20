Levi Belina runs rampant in Jaguars' win against Wisner-Pilger

Levi Belina posted one of the best individual performances anywhere this season in Friday's win over Wisner-Pilger.

Entering the game against the Gators, Belina already had 46 touchdowns in his career. He now has more than 50 following a 246-yard, six-touchdown performance as No. 4 Howells-Dodge defeated Wisner-Pilger 46-26 to remain undefeated.

The Jags shut out the Gators in the second and third quarter, led 24-12 at the half then built that advantage to 38-12 at the start of the fourth quarter.

"Wisner is a very good team," Jaguars head coach Mike Speirs said. "They have an aggressive defense and present your O-line some issues with their alignment. They have very good speed in the skill positions offensively, and keeping them contained was one of our big focus points."

Belina, who has recorded back-to-back 1,000 yard rushing seasons, is well on pace for this third straight. He now has 576 rushing yards through four games.

Speirs said Belina's football IQ is a big reason why he's been productive this season.