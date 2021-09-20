Levi Belina runs rampant in Jaguars' win against Wisner-Pilger

Levi Belina posted one of the best individual performances anywhere this season in Friday's win over Wisner-Pilger.
Entering the game against the Gators, Belina already had 46 touchdowns in his career. He now has more than 50 following a 246-yard, six-touchdown performance as No. 4 Howells-Dodge defeated Wisner-Pilger 46-26 to remain undefeated.
The Jags shut out the Gators in the second and third quarter, led 24-12 at the half then built that advantage to 38-12 at the start of the fourth quarter.
"Wisner is a very good team," Jaguars head coach Mike Speirs said. "They have an aggressive defense and present your O-line some issues with their alignment. They have very good speed in the skill positions offensively, and keeping them contained was one of our big focus points."
Belina, who has recorded back-to-back 1,000 yard rushing seasons, is well on pace for this third straight. He now has 576 rushing yards through four games.
Speirs said Belina's football IQ is a big reason why he's been productive this season.
"Levi did a great job finding the running lanes and accelerating through them," he said. "His vision as a running back is one of the biggest assets, and when you couple that with his toughness, it makes him very effective."
Belina had four touchdown runs of less than 10 yards, but he also broke two long ones. In the first minute of the second half, he went 41 yards for the score. He went 51 yards to the house in the fourth quarter.
A running back is only as good as his offensive line. Speirs said the guys up front did a good job of executing the game plan.
Defensively, the Jags shut down a Gators offense that had put up 64 and 54 points in their previous two games.
Jestin Bayer led the team with 11 tackles. R.J. Bayer recorded two tackles for loss and Aandy Dominguez had one.
"I thought, other than three breakdowns, we played very well defensively," Speirs said. "We will still focus on our tackling and feel that we can improve in that aspect."
Howells-Dodge will take its perfect record on the road Friday as it faces Madison. Speirs said his group will work on improving consistency on the offensive line and tackling on defense.
"Madison will implement a lot of formations so getting our defense lined up right will be important," he said.
