Lexington, Lincoln Lutheran shutout Schuyler girls

Schuyler Central High School girls soccer suffered a pair of shutout losses last week while dropping to 2-8.

SCHS fell to Lexington 6-0 in the Central Tournament before losing a mercy-rule-shortened 10-0 contest against Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central on the road two days later.

In the battle against Lexington, the Warriors played yet another great first half of soccer and held the Minutemaids scoreless. Unfortunately, second-half struggles have been a theme that surfaced again in the second 40 minutes.

“The girls did a great job in the first half,” Schuyler head coach Clarissa Eloge said. “We were able to control the ball offensively and get some shots on goal while playing strong defensively.”

Jamie Romero, Alyza Arroyo and Ailyn Angel provided the offensive punch during the first half for the Warriors, but they couldn’t sneak a shot past Lexington goalkeeper Chantal Hernandez. Overall, Lexington had 10 shots on goal in the first half compared to eight for the Warriors.

Berniece Garcia scored a goal 30 seconds after the break for Lexington. Citalia Prado found the back of the net just a minute later and doubled the advantage.

Schuyler Central’s Natalie Fuentes settled down between the posts and the Warriors defense regrouped. But the Warriors had any upset hopes dashed late when Lexington bunched four goals together in 12 minutes. Marlene Vargas-Urbina scored in the 65th minute, Garcia made it 4-0 in the 68th minute, Prado added another in the 69th minute and Valeria Perez capped the scoring with the sixth goal in the 78th minute.

“Our goalies were both at a disadvantage in the second half with the shift of the wind,” Eloge said. “After intermission we were just out of gas and running against that wind made us even more tired.”

In the match against Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central, Schuyler had a difficult time slowling down the attack of the No. 6 team in Class B. Lutheran had seven goals before halftime and dominated throughout.

“This was another rough game,” Eloge said. “Lincoln Lutheran outsized us in every position. They were a bunch of strong and aggressive girls, and they did a very good job of using that against us.”

Playing under tough conditions, the Warriors struggled to pass and hold possession before halftime with the wind in their face. When the advantage came around in the second half the deficit was far too large.

The game was called midway through the second half after LLRC put three more in the back of the net.

The Warriors played at home against Grand Island Northwest this past Tuesday afternoon and travel to Wilderness Park in Columbus this Thursday to do battle against the Columbus Scotus Shamrocks.

Schuyler boys drop to 4-7

The Schuyler boys were eliminated from the Central Tournament in the first round on April 12 2-1 by Grand Island Northwest then suffered a 1-0 defeat to Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central two days later. Back-to-back losses made it four out of the last five for the Warriors.

Schuyler and Northwest went to the half tied 1-1 on goals by Northwest junior Peyton Atwood and Warrior junior Victor Alonzo. It was Alonzo's sixth of the season and came on an assist from freshman Kevin Pacheco.

Najib Ortiz broke the tie in the second half and sent the Vikings, listed at No. 6 in Class B onto the conference semifinals where they dropped a 4-1 game to Lexington.

Northwest and Schuyler played in a rematch in Schuyler on Tuesday. The Warriors are in Columbus on Thursday to face No. 5 Scotus.

