Longball not enough for Crawdads

The Leigh/Schuyler Crawdads walloped four home runs this past Sunday afternoon in the first round of the Dodge County Baseball League tournament but still lost a heart breaker to the visiting Arlington Spartans at Merchant Park by the score of 9-8.
The second-seeded Crawdads entered the tournament with a record of 3-2 while Arlington limped into town with a 1-4 record and the seven seed. The two teams had not met during the regular season.
Schuyler had to start the game without Dylan Benne, their ace pitcher, who experienced tightness in his throwing arm during the pregame warm-ups.
“Dylan came up to me before the game and told me that he wouldn’t be able to go,” said Crawdad manager Keith Manak. “What can you do? We went with Jesse Prado, and he gave us a couple of good innings, but our pitching was off for the whole game today. We gave up six walks and we hit five other batters. You can’t pitch like that then expect to win a game.”
Despite the pitching woes, Schuyler jumped out to a great start. Josh Spenner led off the bottom of the first inning with a single then Jake Novicki blasted a two-run home run over the left field wall giving the Crawdads the early 2-0 advantage. Brandon Konz followed with another single. Justin Ramaekers then hit a shot to the center fielder that was misplayed, allowing Konz to score with the third run of the frame.
“We hit the ball well for the most part,” stated Manak. “I can’t remember the last time we hit four homers in one game. The only problem was that the bombs hit by Ramaekers, Spenner, and Mueller were all solo shots. It would have been nice to have had some runners on base.”
Prado worked around a hit batter and a walk in each of the first two innings and held onto the 3-0 lead heading into the third inning. A two-run single by Brandon Willis and a run-scoring double by Brandon Merkel allowed the Spartans to tie the game at 3-3 after 2 and 1/2 innings. For the game, Willis was the hitting star for Arlington with five RBIs, a home run, two runs scored and 2 for 3 at the plate with three walks.
Jake Novicki came on in relief of Prado in the top of the fourth inning and retired the first two batters before Zach Wully singled and Willis smacked his home run, giving the Spartans a 5-3 lead. Arlington managed to hold onto the lead for the remainder of the contest.
Schuyler tacked on single runs in the fourth, sixth and eighth to stay within striking distance. Prado hit a run scoring double in the fourth, Ramaekers scored from second base on a 6-4-3 double play by Trev Muth in the sixth and Ramaekers stroked his solo home run over the center field fence in the eighth.
Schuyler finished with nine hits offensively including two doubles and the four long balls. Spenner, Mueller, Ramaekers, and Prado each had two hits to pace the Crawdads.
Arlington’s starting pitcher Todd Cerny labored into the ninth inning. Solo shots by Spenner and Mueller brought Schuyler to within 9-8 with only one out. Cerny then proceeded to walk Novicki before getting Konz to pop out to the catcher behind home plate in foul ground. Ramaekers then walked putting runners on first and second with two outs.
The Spartans went to their bullpen and brought in Merkel in hopes of nailing down the final out.
Merkel promptly walked Prado on four straight pitches, loading the bases for the Crawdads. That left Trev Muth with a chance to drive in the tying or winning runs, but he lined softly to the third baseman for the final out of the game.
“That was a tough one to lose,” said Manak. “Hopefully, we will be able to bounce back and pick up a win Wednesday night.”
Doug Phillips is a freelance writer for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.
