Longball not enough for Crawdads

“We hit the ball well for the most part,” stated Manak. “I can’t remember the last time we hit four homers in one game. The only problem was that the bombs hit by Ramaekers, Spenner, and Mueller were all solo shots. It would have been nice to have had some runners on base.”

Prado worked around a hit batter and a walk in each of the first two innings and held onto the 3-0 lead heading into the third inning. A two-run single by Brandon Willis and a run-scoring double by Brandon Merkel allowed the Spartans to tie the game at 3-3 after 2 and 1/2 innings. For the game, Willis was the hitting star for Arlington with five RBIs, a home run, two runs scored and 2 for 3 at the plate with three walks.

Jake Novicki came on in relief of Prado in the top of the fourth inning and retired the first two batters before Zach Wully singled and Willis smacked his home run, giving the Spartans a 5-3 lead. Arlington managed to hold onto the lead for the remainder of the contest.

Schuyler tacked on single runs in the fourth, sixth and eighth to stay within striking distance. Prado hit a run scoring double in the fourth, Ramaekers scored from second base on a 6-4-3 double play by Trev Muth in the sixth and Ramaekers stroked his solo home run over the center field fence in the eighth.