Loseke, Hanel win golds at Aquinas

Emily Loseke and Chloe Hanel led a Clarkson/Leigh girls effort that included 15 medals with two golds apiece on April 5 in David City at the Aquinas Invite.
Loseke won sprint events while Hanel was again victorious in the hurdles. Loseke also picked up a third individual medal in the 400 while Hanel was the runner-up in the high jump. Both teamed up as the final two legs of the 400 relay and brought home another gold medal.
For the boys team, Carter Hanel went to the top of the medal stand in the discus while Eli Hays collected three individual medals split between a sprinting event and two jumps.
The girls scored 119 points and were third in a team standings that included eight. Aquinas won the meet with 131 points. The Monarch boys followed up a win by their female teammates with a dominant 233-point performance - 134 ahead of runner-up David City. The Clarkson/Leigh boys were fifth with 55 points.
Loseke won the 100 and 200 for the second meet in a row following golds in those events at Osceola. She ran 12.79 seconds in the 100 and 26.75 in the 200. Both of those faster than her last time out.
Loseke was three seconds off the pace in the 400 at 1 minute, 6.53 seconds and in third place.
Hanel came into the meet with five gold medals already to her name. She added to that total with a win in the 100 hurdles in 16.82 and the 300 hurdles in 49.31. Hanel was an inch away from the winner in the high jump at exactly five feet.
Loseke and Hanel plus McKenna Stodola and Tanyn Larson ran the 400 relay in 51.16 and edged out David City by .14.
Patriots girls medals also went to Held taking third in the 3200, Kennedy Settje third in the triple jump and sixth in the long jump, Gracie Eisenmann fourth in the discus and Larson fifth in the 200.
Sage Fernau, Kyle Compton, Grace Baumert and Addie McAtee were third in the 3200 relay. Alyssa Gurnsey, Korbee Wendt, Deandera Rivera and Cassandara Wayback were fourth in the 1600 relay.
Hanel won the boys discus on a throw of 119 feet, 5 inches. He was more than 7 feet longer than the runner-up.
Hays was third in both the long jump and triple jump and took fourth in the 200. Mitch Beeson was third in the shot put and fourth in the 100 hurdles. Trey Steffensmeier took sixth in the long jump.
The 1600 relay team of Drew Beeson, Trey Steffensmeier, Joey Steffensmeier and Lane Kudera were fourth.
