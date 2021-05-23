Loseke walks away satisfied

OMAHA - Emily Loseke was a wide-eyed sophomore appreciative of the opportunity two years ago. Saturday when she walked off the Burke Stadium track for the final time, she still had the same attitude.
"It's been a great time, great experience. It's hard to believe it's over, but I'm thankful for everything I've had, for all the people that have supported me over the years," she said. "Really, I'm just thankful for everything; no regrets."
Loseke leaves her high school track and field career with four total state medals. She was seventh in the 100-meter dash in 2019 then added a second medal in the event as a senior, made the finals in the 200 and was a part of the medal-winning 400 relay team.
She and freshman Chloe Hanel both won multiple medals in what might be considered a passing of the torch. Hanel had one more than her older teammate, winning hardware in the 100 and 300 hurdles, the high jump and was the second leg of the 400 relay that had Loseke as the anchor.
"I really expected a big change from junior high to freshman year, more competition, but at our small-town, little meets, you don't see that much," Hanel said. "Once you come here that's where you see it and you experience it."
Loseke and Hanel accounted for five of the nine state events for the Patriot girls. Tanyn Larson jumped in the long jump and ran in the 100. Kennedy Settje competed in the triple jump. Eli Hays in the triple jump and Carter Hanel in the discus, were the Clarkson/Leigh boys' representatives.
"I was hoping to get some PRs, but I knew the competition would be really great. I was excited about that, too, and, obviously medals are always nice," Loseke said. "I didn't get an PRs, but, like I said, no regrets. I'm glad and thankful I placed and got some medals."
Loseke ran 12.55 in the 100 prelims and qualified sixth. She crossed the line at 12.59 in the finals and maintained fourth. Her time of 25.98 in the 200 prelims slotted her in as the second-best qualifier for the finals. When she ran 26.01 in the finals, she picked up a silver. Kamrie Dillan of Chase County, the preliminary leader, ran 25.76 and won gold.
Loseke, Hanel, Larson and McKenna Stodola ran 51.08 and were fourth in the sprint relay. Lincoln Lutheran won the event at 50.47.
Hanel ran 15.27 in the high hurdle prelims, qualified second, and was fifth in the high hurdle prelims at 46.99.
She was on the hip of eventual 100 winner Adrianna Rodencal of Lincoln Lutheran with two hurdles remaining when she stumbled to the track. Hanel ran 47.83 in the 300 hurdle finals and was eighth.
In the high jump she cleared 4 feet, 8 inches, 4-10 and 5 feet on her first try, needed two at 5-2 then missed three times at 5-4. She was one miss away from tying for fifth. Jessie Moss of Syracuse won gold at 5-6.
"I'm happy to be here as a freshman. I was expecting to finish it off and win gold in the 100, but everything happens for a reason," Hanel said. "The 100 was probably the one I was the most excited for, and I knew I was one of the best, but things happen."
Larson just missed the finals in the 100 when she was 10th at 12.82. She was 21st in the long jump at 14-8. Settje took 19th in the triple jump on a top mark of 32-8.75.
Hays was 19th in the triple jump at 39-11. Carter Hanel was 21st in the discus at 121-1.
Loske looked back and saw her career and saw it all as a story of growth, even, jokingly, learning how to answer questions from the media.
"I was just happy for the experience, and I'm still happy. But more so, I'm thankful for how much I've grown, for my interview skills, and at track and as a person as a whole, and I never expected that my track career could be this," she said. "So, I'm extremely thankful to everyone that believed in me, that pushed me and that made me put in extra work so I could get to where I am today."
