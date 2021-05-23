Loseke walks away satisfied

"I was hoping to get some PRs, but I knew the competition would be really great. I was excited about that, too, and, obviously medals are always nice," Loseke said. "I didn't get an PRs, but, like I said, no regrets. I'm glad and thankful I placed and got some medals."

Loseke ran 12.55 in the 100 prelims and qualified sixth. She crossed the line at 12.59 in the finals and maintained fourth. Her time of 25.98 in the 200 prelims slotted her in as the second-best qualifier for the finals. When she ran 26.01 in the finals, she picked up a silver. Kamrie Dillan of Chase County, the preliminary leader, ran 25.76 and won gold.

Loseke, Hanel, Larson and McKenna Stodola ran 51.08 and were fourth in the sprint relay. Lincoln Lutheran won the event at 50.47.

Hanel ran 15.27 in the high hurdle prelims, qualified second, and was fifth in the high hurdle prelims at 46.99.

She was on the hip of eventual 100 winner Adrianna Rodencal of Lincoln Lutheran with two hurdles remaining when she stumbled to the track. Hanel ran 47.83 in the 300 hurdle finals and was eighth.

In the high jump she cleared 4 feet, 8 inches, 4-10 and 5 feet on her first try, needed two at 5-2 then missed three times at 5-4. She was one miss away from tying for fifth. Jessie Moss of Syracuse won gold at 5-6.