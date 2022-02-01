Maganda grabs another gold, Warriors fifth at Central

Schuyler junior Diego Maganda isn't interested in comparing himself to big brother just yet. But after days like Saturday, the comparisons will certainly be drawn for better or worse.

Diego bested his older brother Jesus "Chuy" Saturday in Columbus when he won three matches, all by pinfall, and rose to the top of the 152-pound weight division at Lakeview in the Central Tournament. It's his second straight conference title to go with a bronze medal as a freshman.

Of course, Chuy has the unbeaten season and a state championship. But at least in terms of reigning as a conference champ, Diego now has two to Chuy's one.

"There's no pressure. My family supports me regardless. They love me regardless. Family is family," Diego said on Saturday. "It's no pressure for me. It just feels good when they got my back."

He had everyone on their back during a tournament in which he won gold at 152 pounds on three pinfalls and a total mat time of 8 minutes, 31 seconds. He started with a pin in 2:18 after leading 8-2, won in the semifinals by pin in 3:18 while jumping out to a 6-0 lead and became a back-to-back champ at 2:55 after building a 9-4 lead.

Maganda's championship win was payback for a loss to Lakeview's Brock Mahoney from Dec. 30 in a dual. Mahoney won by pin that afternoon. He had the first takedown again but was called for locked hands, was reversed twice and gave up two nearfall points in the first period. Maganda reversed him again 25 seconds into the second period and complete the pin 20 seconds later.

The gold is his second in a row after a championship at the David City Invite on Jan. 21. He's won nine head-to-head matches in a row since suffering an injury at the Manstedt Invite on Jan. 7 and taking a medical forfeit the last two rounds.

He credits watching wrestling on YouTube and listening to podcasts for his recent success.

"Penn State and Iowa, just a bunch of tough guys," Maganda said about who he's been watching. "It's good because you really do learn a lot."

There were several other tough guys on the Schuyler roster that afternoon. Seniors James Castanon (113) and Edgar Diego (182) came back from losses for bronze medals.

Sophomore Jesus Hernandez (132) and senior Gabriel Moyao (195) were fourth, freshman Christopher Shannon (145), junior Angel Quezada (170) and senior Cade Bohac (220) were fifth and freshman Jordan Martinez (106) and sophomore Trey Svatora (126) were sixth.

Like Maganda's second gold in two weeks, it's also 11 medals overall for the team in two weeks. Schuyler was fifth overall with 133 points, a half-point better than Lexington and eight and a half behind Grand Island Northwest. Lakeview won its second straight conference title with four champs, seven finalists and 245 points.

"It was definitely a good tournament. Everybody was here, we were back to our full lineup and we were in the top half of the conference," coach Jeremy Hlavac said. "We were right there in the mix. Our boys were right there for the most part. We're grinding and I think it's looking good."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.

