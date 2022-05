McCulloch, Deanda win Lakeview gold

Austin McCulloch and Marisol Deanda both won gold and silver for Schuyler track and field at the Lakeview Invite in Columbus on April 26.

McCulloch was one of four Warrior boys who won individuals and eight Warrior medals total. Schuyler scored 28 points and were ninth out of 10. Deanda plus two others won individual girls medals. The Schuyler girls collected hardware in seven total events, scored 31 points and were eight out of nine.

McCulloch, as usual, was a point scorer in the pole vault when he was second for the second meet in a row on a top mark of 11 feet even. He was one foot behind his personal best the week prior at home.

He and Owen Bargen of Lakeview tied for second when both failed three times at 11-6 and cleared 11-0 on one attempt.

His gold came on a mark of 39 feet, 3 and 3/4 inches in the triple jump - an improvement of 2 and 1/2 inches from the Fred Arnold Invite at home and slightly below his best of 40-5.5 this season. He took the title by more than a foot over the runner-up from Arlington.

Although it wasn't his best, it was McCulloch's first gold of the year in triple jump to go with two silvers and a bronze. His pole vault collection includes three gold and two silver.

Deanda added to her 3200-meter gold collection with her fourth of the season and the first since April 4 at Aquinas when she ran 12 minutes, 58.14 seconds at Lakeview. The Warrior senior won the event in each of her first three meets then settled for second at Boone Central and at home.

She was second in the 1600 for the fifth time on a run of 5:49.36. Deanda posted her best performance at Seward in the opening event on a time of 5:48.29. Her best outdoor time this season was last week at Lakeview.

Other multiple medal winners included boy's sophomore Rico Rodriguez fifth in both the high jump and the long jump and girl's junior Piper Lefdal taking fifth in the 100 and 200.

Adolfo Manzano scored a fifth-place medal for the boys in the 3200 while Marc-Anthony Lopez tossed a person record of 135 feet, 10 inches in the discus and was sixth.

Jenny Valora picked up a girls bronze medal in the pole vault on a new personal best of 8 feet even.

Manzano plus Gavin Bywater, Hamilton Benazo and Omar Barrios were fourth in the two-mile relay while Bywater, Benazo, Rodriguez and Kaleb Martinez were sixth in the 1600 relay.

Valora teamed up with Alekxa Olvera, Marisol Palma and Daniela Cupa for fourth in the 3200 relay. Cupa, Lefdal, Sami Krupka and Natalie Yrkoski were sixth in the mile relay.

The Arlington girls scored 106 team points and edged out Aquinas by 18 for the girls trophy. The Lakeview boys nearly lapped the field with 165 points and were 80 better than Malcolm in second place.

Schuyler and the rest of the Central Conference meet Friday in Holdrege for the conference championship beginning at 9:30 a.m.

Reach the Sun staff via email at SCHsports@lee.net.

