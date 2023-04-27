Schuyler track and field hosted its annual Fred Arnold Invite on Thursday with the Warriors tallying a dozen medals.

Seniors Austin McCulloch and Natalie Yrkoski and freshman Caden Weverka won gold medals in front of its home fans while senior Julian Morales claimed a silver medal.

McCulloch won his fourth pole vault gold medal of the season on Thursday, clearing the bar at 11 feet, 6 inches. He won by 6 inches

Yrkoski finished the day as the best long jumper with a mark of 15-3.25, defeating Scotus Central Catholic's Kyra Bowen by a quarter of an inch. The senior also placed fourth in the high jump at 4-5.

Weverka won another gold in the long jump, posting a distance of 19-10.25. In the triple jump, Morales recorded a mark of 38-9.5.

Nick Hernandez medaled in the discus toss with a throw of 119-8. On the track, Alexis Manzano ran the 3200-meter run in 11 minutes, 26.29 seconds for the fourth-fastest in the field.

Gavin Bywater placed fifth in the 400 with a time of 52.75 seconds. The senior joined Weverka, Morales and Erick Colli on the 400 relay team where they recorded a time of 46.28 seconds, good for fourth.

Daniela Monzon, Maliya Keeshan, Ashly Vasquez and Naomi Mejia completed the 3200 relay in 13:37.97 for fifth place. The girls 400 and boys 3200 relay teams both ended the race in sixth.

Citlali Aldana, Natally Medina, Amayrani Arevalo and Keeshan posted a time of 59.95 seconds. Waleed Mohamed, Danny Morales, Alex Calderon and Joarcy Sanchez finished the race in 11:20.84.

Schuyler competed at the Lakeview Invite on Tuesday. Its final meet of the regular season is Tuesday as it'll host the Central Conference meet.