Mendoza's dream day leads South to Shrine Bowl win

KEARNEY — Alan Mendoza woke up from a nap to take the call he got in May inviting him to participate in the 62nd annual Shrine Bowl football game Saturday at Nebraska-Kearney’s Cope Stadium.

It was worth the interruption. The Omaha South kicker, who is headed to Bellevue University this fall to play goalkeeper on the men’s soccer team, ended up having a dream game.

Mendoza made a pair of field goals of 38 and 24 yards late in the second quarter and added a 51-yarder to start the third quarter, helping propel the South team to a 30-6 victory over the North before a crowd of 2,475 to witness the first football game in the United States since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down sports worldwide in mid-March.

“When Coach (Ryan) Thompson (South head coach from Ashland-Greenwood) called and asked me to play, I thought, ‘Why not?'’’ said Mendoza, who was selected the offensive player of the game. “I didn’t get a soccer season this past spring, so I thought this would be a good way to finish my senior year.

“I report to Bellevue on Monday for soccer, so it was a perfect opportunity to get away,” added Mendoza, who was the starting keeper on South’s Class A state championship team in 2019.