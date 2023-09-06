Schuyler sophomore Miriam Deanda sprinted to the front of the pack in the opening stages of Thursday’s home meet and never looked back.

Deanda, who claimed gold as a freshman, defended her top spot posting a time of 21 minutes, 39.46 seconds. She beat out Centennial junior Grace Schernikau by 21 seconds.

“The race was pretty good,” Deanda said. “I was just tired and I honestly thought I was going to walk, but I just had to keep going and just finish the race.”

Deanda surpassed last year’s time of 22:10.6 on Thursday. The sophomore described her mentality of starting fast instead of sitting back.

“I think it’s better to give it a good sprint at the beginning and then you can just slow down and get a good pace during the race,” Deanda said.

The sophomore captured her second gold medal in as many meets to start the season. Deanda said her goal is to get back to Kearney for the state meet and reach the medal stand.

“These races have gone really good. I’ve been doing slower than last year, but I think I can really pick up the pace when the season ends,” Deanda said. “I feel more confident this year because last year it was my freshman year, my first year and I didn’t really have any experience as a high schooler. I feel like I’ve gotten better throughout the seasons.”

Deanda led the Schuyler girls to a runner-up finish. Centennial edged out the Warriors by four points for the team title.

Sinai Sanchez placed eighth with a time of 23:27.49. In her first time running in the home meet, freshman Madalyn Mendez crossed the finish line in 14th with a mark of 24:40.53. Linda Sebastian rounded out the top 20 with a time of 26:11.55.

“Sinai Sanchez improved by 1:19. Freshman Madalyn Mendez shows a lot of potential and I believe that she is really going to help the team,” Warriors head coach Rick Carter said. “And watch our for freshmen Linda Sebastian and Citlaly Martinez. We were pleased with the girls finish, especially considering that we are still without Gabby Rodriguez.”

Warriors sophomore Yojan Cruz finished outside of the medalists last year with an 18th-place finish. On Thursday, Cruz improved his positioning by 14 spots posting the fourth-fastest time in the boys field at 19:01.65.

“I felt great. The race was good,” Cruz said. “I could’ve probably done better say for the first two runners. The course very good and thanks to the coaches and the rest that supported me.”

Cruz improved last year’s time by 1 minute and 15 seconds. After just the second meet of the season, the sophomore has already matched last year’s medal total. Cruz’s goal is to make it to state and collect more medals.

“Thanks to (graduate) Gavin Bywater. He supported me and gave me tips of how to run good and all that,” Cruz said. “I just want to give all the credit talking about all the things to do. This time I ran in the summer and ran my own pace.”

The Schuyler boys placed third with 52 points. Wahoo won the team title with 28 points and Lakeview took home second with 48 points.

Miguel Mendez medaled in his first home meet clocking in at 20:02.87, good for 15th. Carlos Carrasco crossed the line in 20th with a time of 20:27.69. Joarcy Sanchez finished in 23rd at 20:38.94.

“Yojan (Cruz) is looking really good this season. Joarcy Sanchez also had a very good race, running 55 seconds faster this year. Freshman Miguel Mendez is off to a great start,” Carter said. “I can see major improvement from Carlos Carrasco as the season rolls on. The boys team was quite good considering we didn’t have Gabe Lucar and freshman Mynor Hernandez.”

Schuyler’s next meet is Thursday at Lake Wanahoo for the Wahoo Invite.