Mitch Beeson, Carter Hanel start for White Team in NEN All-Star Game

NORFOLK - Clarkson/Leigh graduates Mitch Beeson and Carter Hanel started in the Northeast Nebraska All-Star Football Classic on June 11 at Veteran's Memorial Park in Norfolk. Both started for the White Team - Beeson at center and Hanel on the other side of the ball as a defensive end.

"It feels good to play with a bunch of different guys who meshed together, figured it out in one week and come out here and play and get the win," Hanel said.

The White Team defeated the Red Team 24-21 in overtime on a 21-yard field goal by Riverside's Tony Berger. Hanel finished the game with four tackles and one for loss. Beeson helped the White generate 321 total yards of offense with 223 on the ground.

Beeson said it was an adjustment playing 11-man football.

"It's mostly just pace and learning different schemes," Beeson said. "It's not too much of a change, but it keeps you on your toes."

Both teams traded touchdowns and sat tied 14-14 entering the fourth quarter. White scored two first-half rushing touchdowns by Howells-Dodge's Levi Belina and Boone Central's Cody Maricle.

Red took the lead on the first play of the fourth on a 72-yard touchdown throw by Wayne quarterback Tanner Walling to Pierce wide receiver Matt Christensen.

White responded on the ensuing drive on a 6-yard touchdown keeper by Stanton quarterback Parker Krusemark with 9:39 remaining.

Red drove all the way to the White 4-yard line where it faced a 4th and 1. A dive up the middle was stuffed and turned the ball over on downs.

In overtime, Red failed to convert from the 10 after three incomplete passes and an intentional grounding. White ran the ball three times with Belina for a gain of six yards to set up the Berger field goal.

During the past four seasons, Clarkson/Leigh made the playoffs every season and had a combined record of 20-11. In 2021, Hanel and Beeson were both named Omaha World Herald All-State Honorable Mention.

Hanel recorded 1,018 offensive yards and 18 touchdowns in his career. Defensively, he tallied 210 tackles, seven sacks and four fumble recoveries.

"It was great to see all our guys grow as players and what we became at the end of our careers," Hanel said.

Beeson, who joined Hanel as four Patriot captains this season, posted 50 tackles and two sacks in his senior season. He was a mainstay on the offensive line starting at guard.

"I'm most proud of the environment," Beeson said. "We're known as a hard-hitting team."

Sam Ficarro is a sports reporter with the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.

