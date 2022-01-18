Monarch title streak ends at Schuyler

Aquinas Catholic wrestling had won the team title at six events already this season but knew a seventh would be a tall task on Saturday in Schuyler.

The Warriors' annual tournament welcomed in Class B No. 1 Bennington, No. 10 Scottsbluff and 31 rated wrestlers, according to the coaches association. The Monarchs put five in the finals, won three golds and 12 total medals but it wasn't quite enough to overcome the Badgers and the Bearcats.

Bennington had eight in the finals and won five titles. Scottsbluff was just 2-2 in gold-medal matches but also had two bronze and a medal in every weight class.

SCHUYLER INVITE - Aquinas Catholic & Shelby-Rising City

Hunter Vandenberg (138), Christopher Nickolite (152) and Michael Andel (182) each won gold in their own impressive ways.

Vandenberg was named the tournament's Most Outstanding Wrestler, pinning three opponents then capturing a 2-0 victory over No. 2 AJ Parrish of Bennington.

Nickolite won by 16-0 technical fall in the quarterfinals then by second period pin in the semis for a showdown with No. 4 Caden Corcoran. Corcoran scored the first point on an escape to start the second but Nickolite answered with a takedown just moments later and pinned Corcoran for just his second loss of the season.

Andel was on the mat for less than six total minutes between three matches. He pinned his first with two seconds left in the first period, won by fall in the semis with 36 seconds remaining in the second then needed just 17 seconds for a pin in the gold-medal match.

Zander Kavan (113) won by pin and 15-4 major decision but was denied the gold by Class B No. 1 Kale Lauridsen of Bennington by first-period pinfall. Reilly Miller needed just one win to get to the title match. His hopes were stopped short by No. 3 Jack Allen of Aurora 8-7 on a reversal in the third period after Miller had cut the lead to 6-5.

Grady Romshek (106) split four matches and was fourth, Jakob Kavan (120) bounced back from a semifinal loss for bronze, Colin Hough (126) won three of five and was fifth, Jacob Moravec (132) won three of four and was third, Kelby Coufal (145) won his first and his last and was fourth, Marcus Eickmeier (170) was 1-3 and took sixth and Paul Buresh (195) split four matches and was fourth.

Shelby-Rising City senior Grady Belt wrestled for gold at 145 but was denied the title 5-0 by Michael Mass of Ralston. Collin Vrbka split four matches and was a fifth-place medalist.

Cross County Bob Osborn Classic - David City

The Scouts were missing Simon Schindler and Tre' Daro from the lineup but produced eight medals nonetheless.

Kendall Schindler (106) and Zach Bongers (120) led the way with a pair of runner-up finishes. Schindler won three times by pin and had a 6-0 decision before he ran into Yair Santiago and was pinned late in the first period.

Bongers won by pin, 16-0 technical fall and 6-0 decision before 24-1 Braxton Siebrandt of Wisner-Pilger edged him out 4-3 in the championship match thanks to two reversals.

Keaton Busch (113) split four matches and was fourth, Jace Rerucha (120) was 3-2 and took fifth, Stanley Allen (126) was 2-3 and took sixth, Ethan Buresh-Marick (132) won one of four and was sixth, Ethan Underwood (152) bounced back from a loss and earned bronze and Barrett Andel won two of three and was sixth.

Weeping Water Invite - East Butler

The Tigers competed Monday in a tournament rescheduled from Friday and were third with 120 points, two champs and six total medals.

Reece Kocian was on the mat for less than two minutes in his first two matches, pinning both opponents on his way to the title match at 113. He defeated Seth Ettleman of Southwest 5-0 for gold with a first-period takedown then a penalty point for locked hands and a reversal in the third.

Brayden Brecka won five times for the title at 132, scoring falls in all five matches. He pinned four of his foes in the first period and only went longer than a minute once.

Trevin Brecka (160) won by pin, 5-4 in the semis but then was stopped short of gold by 20-0 Gabe Escalante of Winside 4-0.

Luke Polivka (126) split four matches and was fourth, Reid Glasshoff (138) was 3-1 and won bronze and Blaine Orta (145) did the same and was also third.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.