Murren shapes Patriot program from top to bottom

It all came together Friday in Fremont when Clarkson/Leigh defeated West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic 45-44.

It's the first state tournament since the school districts combined eight years ago. Murren has been in place for seven of those.

"It’s something that took time, commitment and just different things," Murren said. "From the youth program to junior high to high school, we try to do the same at all levels so we’re prepared. When the kids get to high school they know what we’re doing and we’re able to take off from the ground running.

"We got a lot of congratulatory texts and emails from different coaches. That’s nice to get some of those remarks. Just to see that what you’re doing, it all pays off. In the end, things all worked out as you plan if you just work hard."

In addition to learning Murren's schemes and philosophy in youth basketball and junior high, many seventh and eighth graders serve as student managers. Thus, while they and their teammates might not yet be able to run offenses and defenses exactly how their head coach prefers, they can see it in action on Friday nights.