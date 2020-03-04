Murren shapes Patriot program from top to bottom

Clarkson/Leigh girls basketball head coach Matt Murren has his finger prints over every aspect of Patriot basketball.
When the season starts, there's rarely an hour, or even a minute, when he's not on the court. In addition to his duties as leader of the varsity program, he also holds the reins for the junior high program.
From November through January, that requires a commitment that includes junior high practice in eighth period that rolls directly into varsity training. The nights the varsity girls have an away game, he prepares a practice plan for assistants to execute. The night the junior high plays, he'll still hold varsity practice then coach a game afterwards.
Its an ambitious way to try and run a program. But after Friday night's district final win for a trip to the state tournament, it seemed obvious there's a method to Murren's possible madness.
"It’s definitely a time commitment," Murren said. "When things like Friday happen it’s definitely well worth it ... I enjoy doing it. It makes my job easier when they get to high school that way, implementing and they understand that way, doing things that we do."
After finishing below .500 for the first five years of the program, the team turned a corner in the 2017-18 season when it went 14-10.
Last year the Patriots finished 21-4 but ended the season with a district final loss.
It all came together Friday in Fremont when Clarkson/Leigh defeated West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic 45-44.
It's the first state tournament since the school districts combined eight years ago. Murren has been in place for seven of those.
"It’s something that took time, commitment and just different things," Murren said. "From the youth program to junior high to high school, we try to do the same at all levels so we’re prepared. When the kids get to high school they know what we’re doing and we’re able to take off from the ground running.
"We got a lot of congratulatory texts and emails from different coaches. That’s nice to get some of those remarks. Just to see that what you’re doing, it all pays off. In the end, things all worked out as you plan if you just work hard."
In addition to learning Murren's schemes and philosophy in youth basketball and junior high, many seventh and eighth graders serve as student managers. Thus, while they and their teammates might not yet be able to run offenses and defenses exactly how their head coach prefers, they can see it in action on Friday nights.
"The best part about it is, you don’t have to reteach things," Murren said. "They understand and know. A lot of these kids were student managers, too, before. They kind of see it then as well. You don’t have to reteach things. They know what to expect when they’ve done the same things from youth to junior high.
"We have other great coaches in junior high, doing the same thing and not having to take that extra time when they get to high school to explain it. We can just get practice repetitions. It just makes things flow and just works so much better."
In his seven years as head coach, Clarkson/Leigh has gone 86-81 under Murren but is 55-19 in the last three seasons.
The Patriots will play Oakland-Craig in the first round of the state tournament at 2 p.m. on Thursday at Lincoln North Star. Oakland-Craig comes into the tournament as the No. 1 ranked team in Class C-2.
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net