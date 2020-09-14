Mustangs gallop past Warriors

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Schuyler Central High School football went into last Friday’s game hoping to win its second consecutive game but they was throttled by Raymond Central in a 50-7 final. The loss dropped the Warriors to 1-3 on the season.

Fresh off their 14-6 win over Douglas County West a week earlier, SCHS head coach Jason Ankrah wanted to see how his team would react following a victory. He found out that his team needs to rebound in search of a winning formula that can put together consecutive victories.

“This came as a surprise to us tonight in some ways but in some ways not, “Ankrah said. “This was a very exciting week for us because of our victory last week. The first thing I said to them was to learn how to handle a win. We had a loose attitude in practice, which I love because you have to be a little loose to have fun, but we were a little too loose and it caught up with us tonight.”

The Warriors never could get started on offense and only mustered 11 total yards. Had it not been for quarterback Dennis Martinez’s 54-yard touchdown jaunt in the fourth quarter, Schuyler would have been held to negative-43 yards of offense.