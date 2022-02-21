Mustangs race past Warrior boys

Consistent scoring on a hot shooting night gave Raymond Central a 58-41 victory over Schuyler Central in the Warriors' final game of the season Friday on the road.

After the Warriors drubbed Twin River 62-23 in the Columbus Chamber Holiday Tournament on Dec. 28 and raised their record to 3-5, Schuyler Central has now dropped 13 consecutive games heading into district action this week.

The Warriors trailed 14-9 after the first quarter and 28-16 at half against the 8-14 Mustangs. Raymond Central shot 47% and overcame 17 turnovers.

“Our guys played hard and physical,” Schuyler Central head coach Jason Friesen said. “They made more plays than us and we just couldn’t finish around the rim.”

Raymond Central outscored the Warriors 15-11 in the third and built its lead to 43-27 then put the finishing touches on the triumph by holding a 15-14 scoring edge in the final period.

“I’m proud of the energy the guys played with,” Friesen said. “Even the guys on the bench and not suited up provided a spark for us. Still, we came up short and Raymond made the plays when they needed them.”

As had been the case for much of the season, the Warriors were led by Rico Rodriguez, Gavin Bywater and Caden Shonka. Rodriguez was the game’s leading scorer with 16 while Bywater connected on three three-pointers in his 13-point effort. Shonka had three field goals and went 2 for 4 at the free throw line for eight points.

The Warriors battled top seeded Bennington in the Class B-5 subdistrict tournament held in Bennington this past Tuesday evening while South Sioux City and second seeded Blair squared off in the other semifinal contest.

