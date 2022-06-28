Natalia Ruiz overcame self-doubt to be named All-Star

Schuyler wrestler Natalia Ruiz was shocked when she was told of her selection for the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches (NSWCA) All-Star dual on June 11 at Northwest High School in Grand Island.

Ruiz was among the first set of girls wrestlers ever selected for the event. Her invitation followed the first year of NSAA sanctioned girls wrestling in Nebraska. There were six girls matches for the dual, and Ruiz was a member of the winning Blue Team that defeated the Red Team 46-34.

"I was really surprised because I'm just an average Joe compared to everybody, but in that moment, I felt pretty good," Ruiz said. "It's pretty special to be actually accepted in one of the first few girls to go there, especially one of the first few girls to be from Schuyler to go there."

Schuyler girls wrestling head coach Mark Wemhoff said it was great for the program and Ruiz to be recognized for the hard work all the girls put in this past season.

"To get to see her wrestle again along some of the best wrestlers in the state was a pretty proud moment for me just to see her out there again and giving it everything she's got," Wemhoff said.

Ruiz wrestled against Weeping Water's Raelyn Wilson, the 107-pound state runner-up. Even though it was just an exhibition match, Ruiz wanted to be as prepared as possible. Wemhoff said when Ruiz was selected, her first question was about training.

"Every week we had one to two practices. We started a wrestling league a couple weeks before she had to go," Wemhoff said. "She couldn't wrestle against those girls that were in high school, but when the college coaches would come up and show them stuff, she would do those drills with my daughter (Carly Wemhoff). I told her as long as you're wrestling with Carly up here, I'm not worried about her getting hurt or anything."

Ruiz hadn't ever beaten Wilson, but that wasn't the focus of preparation.

"Just go hard, work on stuff that you're really good at it and try to perfect it. Fix some things you know you need to fix, so when you wrestle Wilson, you're just more prepared," Wemhoff said. "Her work ethic was really good. She wanted to get things done."

Although Wilson pinned Ruiz in the All-Star dual, the experience of wrestling under a spotlight was something she won't forget.

"I would say exhilarating. Once you're under the mat, the silence is kind of deafening," Ruiz said. "It feels like the whole world's eyes are on you once you hit the mat. It was honestly the best thing I ever did."

This season, Ruiz posted a 15-16 record. She was the Central Conference bronze medalist on Jan. 29, pinning Lexington's Ashley Leiva-Miranda. Ruiz posted a 2-2 record at districts as the Warriors were district runners-up. The significance of Ruiz representing Schuyler at the All-Star dual was something she didn't take lightly.

"Honestly, it was a big thing because at Schuyler, you don't see that a lot. You don't see a lot of the girls going out, going places. We made a name for ourselves slowly but surely. But to be a part of the first to see that stepping stone for every other girl out there, it's a big deal," Ruiz said. "It's to get girls out there because some girls, they have self-doubt. For me to be able to show them that there's no reason to doubt yourself, no matter what, is really big to me."

That drive and determination was on full display during the season. Ruiz started the season at 107 pounds, but after Schuyler had two wrestlers seemingly entrenched at 107 and 114, Ruiz approached Wemhoff about moving up to 120 so she could compete and contribute. That was the weight she wrestled at in districts. It was self-doubt that motivated and pushed her.

"I wanted to prove myself wrong that no matter how negatively you think, you have to just keep going. You have to be able to prove yourself wrong because if you can't prove yourself wrong, who can prove you wrong?" Ruiz said. "When you look in the mirror in the mornings, that's the first person you're going to see. You've got to prove it to yourself first. Then after that, it was my coaches, it was my friends, it was my mom. I had to prove to everybody and myself that I can just be out there on that mat doing what I love."

Still, her wrestling journey started rough. Ruiz had to learn how to train and learn how to adjust to the intensity and dedication required to be successful. The end reward made all the blood, sweat and tears worth it.

"Practices are not for the weak, especially in a heated room wearing all these other clothes and you're trying to sweat it all out. It's not easy. It's not for the faint of heart," she said. "You've just got to keep going. For me to even make part of the team and be up there with the other girls on varsity, it felt amazing. It was hard. I'm not going to lie. It was very hard to get up there because all these girls are amazing in their own way. They're great at what they do. So, to be able to be a part of them, part of varsity, it was an accomplishment and achievement in my books."

Ruiz was the only senior on Schuyler this season. She said everyone on the team called her 'mom', partly because she found a role that included picking up teammates for practices, bringing snacks, gathering money for snacks at meets and making sure everybody was up in the morning. Ruiz hopes she was an example to the underclassmen.

"I would hope that the girls would do what I did to push the underclassmen to keep going to practices because I had a lot of girls that I had to pick up in the mornings and everything because they didn't have rides and if they didn't have rides, they wouldn't go," she said. "I want them to do the same exact thing I did for them and continue to help the other girls below them and keep them going. I know a lot of girls, if I wasn't there to keep them going to practice, they probably would've quit."

As she looks to wrestle at the collegiate level, Ruiz said she hopes to continue on the mat because of what the sport has given to her.

"The sport has meant everything. It means showing everybody - proving them wrong - that I can do just as good as anybody else," Ruiz said. "That it's not just a male-dominant sport anymore. It's female and it's thriving. It's an amazing feeling."

Sam Ficarro is a sports reporter with the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.