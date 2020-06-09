New construction at SCHS to Benefit All

The seating capacity of the new gym will be approximately 1,500 compared to the 950 capacity of the 1983 gym. The old (original) gym will be used as the fine arts performance area showcasing school fine arts groups as well as other activities.

The new gym will be a two level facility. The top level will accommodate a large wrestling room as well as a large health classroom that will also be used for faculty meetings and serve as a hospitality room at sporting events.

There will be several other assets to having a new gym of this nature at SCHS in regards to classroom space and locker room availability.

“We can accommodate our student events as well as classes in the new facility,” stated Kasik. "Keep in mind we have six sports in the fall and a large number of PE classes and all of this currently is being run out of two available locker rooms. Now we will have at least four locker rooms. We will now be able to host larger events that we were not able to host in the past.”

The original plan had construction wrapping up on the parking lot and kitchen/cafeteria area before the first day of classes this August but that might not end up being the case.