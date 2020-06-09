New construction at SCHS to Benefit All

The construction projects taking place at Schuyler Central High School have been slowed by a delay at the beginning of the building of the projects and by COVID-19 product delays, but the project is once again plowing full steam ahead.
According to SCHS Assistant Principal and Athletic Director Jim Kasik, the construction has been pushed back a bit but that the result will be well worth the wait.
“We are not just building a new gym,” Kasik said. “The kitchen/cafeteria/concessions area was needed for us to adjust our schedule to be more efficient in the classroom. The addition allowed us to go to two lunches versus three and an add an eighth period to the day without extending our day a great deal.
"Our original gym is being renovated into an event center that will spotlight the fine arts department as well as give us flexibility for our events. We will also be adding a new new parking lot as well as adding much needed locker room space. All of these things will really improve our school.”
The gym that was used for indoor sports this past year was originally built in 1983. It will still be used for freshmen and junior varsity events. The new gym will host varsity events and it is hoped that the new top-tier facility will attract several district and sub-state events on a regular basis.
The seating capacity of the new gym will be approximately 1,500 compared to the 950 capacity of the 1983 gym. The old (original) gym will be used as the fine arts performance area showcasing school fine arts groups as well as other activities.
The new gym will be a two level facility. The top level will accommodate a large wrestling room as well as a large health classroom that will also be used for faculty meetings and serve as a hospitality room at sporting events.
There will be several other assets to having a new gym of this nature at SCHS in regards to classroom space and locker room availability.
“We can accommodate our student events as well as classes in the new facility,” stated Kasik. "Keep in mind we have six sports in the fall and a large number of PE classes and all of this currently is being run out of two available locker rooms. Now we will have at least four locker rooms. We will now be able to host larger events that we were not able to host in the past.”
The original plan had construction wrapping up on the parking lot and kitchen/cafeteria area before the first day of classes this August but that might not end up being the case.
“We will really be pushing for this deadline,” said Kasik. "The new gym finish will lag behind but we are hopeful that we will be able to play some of our last volleyball contests in the facility. Of course, that will depend on other possible delays.”
When asked what the inaugural event in the new gym might be, Kasik said that nothing is official at this point but that school officials do have a few things in mind.
The excitement of having a high quality facility of this nature won't fully be felt until the students arrive this fall but it has been building throughout the community since construction began this past fall.
“Our kids will now have a facility that rivals any facility in the conference,” said Kasik. "We will be going from last in the conference to near the top. Also, hosting these other major events will bring other schools into our community and that builds a sense of pride as well as bringing money into our community.”
Doug Phillips is a freelancer for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!