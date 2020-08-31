No. 4 Jaguars run over East Butler in season opener

Class D No. 4 (Lincoln Journal Star) Howells-Dodge sophomore Lance Brester scored 10 seconds into Friday's season-opener on a 68-yard kickoff return and the Jaguars never looked back in a 48-28 win over East Butler at home.
The Jaguars leaned on their running attack, rushing for 260 yards and four touchdowns as a team. Howells-Dodge (1-0) only attempted three passes all game.
In total, Howells-Dodge outgained East Butler (0-1) 269-173 and held the Tigers to just 2 of 9 on third down.
"It was a nice way to start the season. Through the course of the game we were able to get a lot of kids playing time," Head coach Mike Spiers said. "I was proud of the effort that all the kids gave. We found some things that we need to correct, but if we are able to sustain the effort level we had in the first game, we should be able to correct things we did not do correctly."
Howells-Dodge scored 26 points unanswered in the first quarter before East Butler finally found the end zone.
The Jaguars didn't let their foot off the gas and extended their lead to 46-6 before halftime.
East Butler scored the first 22 points of the second half to close the gap to 46-28. Howells-Dodge ended the game by forcing a safety with just over two minutes left in the game.
Levi Belina led the Howells-Dodge ground attack, rushing for 116 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries. Jacob Tomcak ran for 58 yards and a touchdown on three carries, Blake Sindelar rushed for 35 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries and Brester added another rushing touchdown.
Colton Klosen recorded a team-high 11 tackles.
After scoring on the opening kickoff, Howells-Dodge stole the ball right back on a play later after R.J. Bayer forced and recovered a fumble.
The Jaguars took only three plays to score when Tomcak found Sindelar for a 9-yard touchdown through the air.
Howells-Dodge kept rolling, forcing a three-and-out on the following possession. Sindelar received the punt and went 52 yards to take a 20-0 lead.
The Tigers went three-and-out again, and Belina scored on the next play, rushing 63 yards for a touchdown.
East Butler finally found some offense going 42 yards in five plays capped by a 29-yard touchdown pass.
Howells-Dodge started to chew up the clock in its next possession. The Jaguars went 47 yards in seven plays and three minutes. Brester scored from one yard out to take a 32-6 lead.
The Jaguars force another three-and-out following the touchdown, which led to a four-play 47-yard touchdown drive capped by a 40-yard run from Tomcak.
The defensive domination continued in the next drive, and Gavin Nelson intercepted a pass. Howells-Dodge followed that up with a six-play, three-minute drive ending with a 1-yard touchdown from Brittin Sindelar.
The two squads traded possession to open the second half when East Butler finally found success. The Tigers traveled 43 yards on seven plays ending in a touchdown.
East Butler recovered an onside kick and scored three plays later on a 53-yard touchdown reception.
East Butler scored on its next possession, and traded fumbles with Howells-Dodge.
A deep Howells-Dodge punt led to a safety with just over two minutes left in the game. The Jaguars ran out the rest of the clock.
Howells-Dodge is in action next at home against Shelby-Rising City (0-1).
"We just have to reinforce some fundamentals and correct some of the mistakes our kids made," Spiers said. "It comes down to coaching; the better job we do as coaches will determine how much we progress."
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!