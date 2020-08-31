No. 4 Jaguars run over East Butler in season opener

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Class D No. 4 (Lincoln Journal Star) Howells-Dodge sophomore Lance Brester scored 10 seconds into Friday's season-opener on a 68-yard kickoff return and the Jaguars never looked back in a 48-28 win over East Butler at home.

The Jaguars leaned on their running attack, rushing for 260 yards and four touchdowns as a team. Howells-Dodge (1-0) only attempted three passes all game.

In total, Howells-Dodge outgained East Butler (0-1) 269-173 and held the Tigers to just 2 of 9 on third down.

"It was a nice way to start the season. Through the course of the game we were able to get a lot of kids playing time," Head coach Mike Spiers said. "I was proud of the effort that all the kids gave. We found some things that we need to correct, but if we are able to sustain the effort level we had in the first game, we should be able to correct things we did not do correctly."

Howells-Dodge scored 26 points unanswered in the first quarter before East Butler finally found the end zone.

The Jaguars didn't let their foot off the gas and extended their lead to 46-6 before halftime.