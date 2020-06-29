NSAA fall sports remain fluid

When contact sports such as football, basketball, soccer and wrestling are allowed to begin summer workouts in Nebraska starting Wednesday, the Nebraska School Activities Association will return to its normal summer protocol heading into a fall high school sports season that’s moving forward as planned.

At least for now.

With COVID-19 cases spiking in a number of states, NSAA executive director Jay Bellar knows that all could change at a moment’s notice if those trends filter into Nebraska. The pandemic already wiped out the NSAA spring sports season, and it could alter the way the fall looks, as well.

“It doesn’t feel normal at all,” Bellar said after the June NSAA Board of Directors meeting in Lincoln on Monday.

“When I listen to the (University of Nebraska Medical Center) people, (they say) within two or three weeks we’re going to know a lot more. I think that’s true.”

Lincoln Public Schools director of athletics Kathi Wieskamp said the six LPS high schools can begin summer activities in football and basketball on July 6. LPS opened its weight rooms on June 15, two weeks after the state lifted restrictions.

“We’ll have camps, clinics and open gyms starting next Monday,” Wieskamp said.