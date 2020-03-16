NSAA suspends springs sports

The spring sports season was scheduled to begin its first contest on Thursday, but a memo sent out by the NSAA on Monday changed all of that.
The press release sent out read as follows"
"Effective Monday, March 16 all NSAA activity practices are suspended until Monday, March 30 and all NSAA activity competitions are suspended until Thursday, April 2. These suspensions may be extended should the conditions warrant.
"Member schools and student-participants are expected to adhere to the NSAA Constitution & Bylaws and activity manuals during this time.
"As more information becomes available, official updates will be posted on the NSAA website and the NSAA social media platforms."
After the suspension or cancellations of almost all professional and college sporting events, most coaches weren't surprised by the decision.
"I kind of knew it was coming," Schuyler boys track coach Rick Carter said. "I can’t say it’s frustrating because you have to care for the people. I’m disappointed about this whole thing. I understand why this is happening.
"I have my mother-in-law, she’s 86. She lives with us. It’s maybe not so much about the kids, but if the kids start getting it then they start spreading it to the elderly it’s a big deal ... We had a good start to the season. We’ve been training hard. My runners have had a good attitude, and now it just stops."
Knowing it was coming didn't make it any easier for the coaches, though.
To many coaches, the likelihood of starting the season back up in April seems unlikely. Yet, most are still holding on to hope that at least part of the season can be salvaged.
"The probability of (the suspension) being extended is pretty great I think," Schuyler girls head track coach Dan Wolken said. "That's probably the worst of it. It's the fact that if we couldn't compete until April 2 that would be one thing, but there's a strong feeling they're just doing this to lighten the blow. They'll probably end the season, period, I suspect."
Howells-Dodge didn't have school last Friday, so athletes and coach Neil Vanlengen waited over the weekend for news updates from the NSAA.
Those athletes got the answer they'd been dreading on Monday.
"It's definitely disappointing for the kids," Vanlengen said. "I tell the kids all the time, 'You have to work hard, I don't get any medals out of this. It's for you guys.' That's disappointing for them.
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net