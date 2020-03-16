NSAA suspends springs sports

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-680-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"I have my mother-in-law, she’s 86. She lives with us. It’s maybe not so much about the kids, but if the kids start getting it then they start spreading it to the elderly it’s a big deal ... We had a good start to the season. We’ve been training hard. My runners have had a good attitude, and now it just stops."

Knowing it was coming didn't make it any easier for the coaches, though.

To many coaches, the likelihood of starting the season back up in April seems unlikely. Yet, most are still holding on to hope that at least part of the season can be salvaged.

"The probability of (the suspension) being extended is pretty great I think," Schuyler girls head track coach Dan Wolken said. "That's probably the worst of it. It's the fact that if we couldn't compete until April 2 that would be one thing, but there's a strong feeling they're just doing this to lighten the blow. They'll probably end the season, period, I suspect."

Howells-Dodge didn't have school last Friday, so athletes and coach Neil Vanlengen waited over the weekend for news updates from the NSAA.