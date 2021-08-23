Nyberg's RBIs lead Warriors in doubleheader loss

Freshman Madi Nyberg started her Schuyler softball career off with a bang, driving in two runs in her first at-bat during a doubleheader Aug. 19 in Twin River.

Nyberg's highlight was the highlight of an evening in which Schuyler dropped a 12-0 decision to Blue River and suffered a 17-3 defeat to host Twin River.

After suffering a shutout in the season opener, Chloe Aragon and Makayla Cerny started a two-out rally in the second inning with two down. Both singled then came across when Nyberg took an 0-2 pitch to deep left field and scored both runners. A Lissi Martinez two out single then back-to-back singles by Jenna Jedlicka and Cydney Bachmann brought in the only other run of the night.

Twin River sent turned the lineup over twice in the first and scored 15 runs on 15 hits and an error.

Two more runs on five walks and a single the next inning put the mercy rule into effect.

Jamie Romero, Lucy Mendez, Martinez and Jedlicka had hits in the first game but Schuyler left six on base and went 1 for 5 with runners in scoring position against Blue River.