October Sertoma Awardees

Awards for Schuyler Sertoma, National Honor Society and Rotary were recently awarded to Warrior students.
The Sertoma Student of the Month for Art was Kaylee Visoso.
Four different Schuyler students were awarded NHS Student of the Month. Honorees included Wyatt Kluck, Sara Avalos, Caitlin Kronberg and Jose Guzman.
Four students were also award Rotary Student of the Week. Those honorees were Melissa Gutierrez, Edith Zacarias, Ailyn Adame and Yair Garcia.
