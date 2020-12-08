 Skip to main content
October Sertoma Awardees
Sertoma Awards

Recent student awardees at Schuyler Central High School included, front row (all left to right): Kaylee Visoso, Aylin Adame, Melissa Gutierrez. Second Row: Wyatt Kluck, Caitlin Kronberg. Back Row: Yair Garcia. Not Pictured: Edith Zacarias, Jose Guzman, Sara Avalos.

 Nate Tenopir

Awards for Schuyler Sertoma, National Honor Society and Rotary were recently awarded to Warrior students.

The Sertoma Student of the Month for Art was Kaylee Visoso.

Four different Schuyler students were awarded NHS Student of the Month. Honorees included Wyatt Kluck, Sara Avalos, Caitlin Kronberg and Jose Guzman.

Four students were also award Rotary Student of the Week. Those honorees were Melissa Gutierrez, Edith Zacarias, Ailyn Adame and Yair Garcia.

