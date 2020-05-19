'Official' Legion baseball season canceled

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

American Legion departments across the country received a memo the weekend of May 8 indicating that the Legion baseball season is over.

The Legion cancelled regional tournaments and the Legion World Series last month. This latest announcement doesn't prevent summer baseball but does end The American Legion National Organization's ties to sponsorship of the game for the rest of the year.

Baseball can continue, based on local conditions, under a team's regular sponsorship, but will not have the endorsement of The American Legion. That means that American Legion rules and insurance coverage do not apply.

"All other situation(s) that may arise during the 2020 baseball season in a department that elects to have a 2020 baseball season is a situation for that particular department as that particular department is solely responsible for its decision to any situation(s) as The American Legion National Organization staff and volunteers are not authorized to address or help with any department’s situation(s)," the memo said.

Nebraska governor Pete Ricketts announced May 11 that youth baseball and softball practice can resume on June 1 with certain guidelines in place. Games are then allowed to return on June 18.