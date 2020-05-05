Once an undrafted free agent, Ankrah understands underdog mentality

The process included feedback from potential NFL suitors, training and focusing on his diet to recover from the long season and gain strength.

"It’s definitely a tough process," Ankrah said. "You get calls every day from teams saying how they see you; just waking up to train and making sure you’re in condition at all times because any team can call you for a personal workout. You have to stay on a consistent schedule."

One major help in those six weeks was the team camaraderie that stayed in place.

"One thing about Nebraska is a lot of guys stayed back and trained with our trainers," Ankrah said. "We would come every morning and work out. I changed my diet. I was on the heavier side and I wanted to run really good. I focused a lot on my speed. I knew if I didn’t get any Senior Bowl or combine invites that my only day was the Pro Day."

"It was not too bad trying to stay in shape for too long because the season is over in January and I had about a month and a half to prepare. It was not easy because I was in a class with other guys that were big-time names and were getting attention. With me, I was like, ‘We’ll see how it goes.’ All I was focused on was Pro Day and performing well."