Paprocki, White Team win dramatic NEN Classic

Clarkson-Leigh's Lance Paprocki stepped in between the lines for the final time as he played in the 2021 Northeast Nebraska All-Star Football Classic on Saturday in Norfolk.

Paprocki absorbed a lot new information going from playing eight-man football with the Patriots to 11-man football on June 12. Although there was a learning curve to catch up to, Paprocki found his way onto the field as a safety and occasional wildcat quarterback for a White Team that won 17-10.

Red scored the first 10 points and led 10-3 at halftime. A

"It was really different this whole week learning an 11-man system, but it was really fun this whole week and playing with a bunch of new guys and made a bunch of new friends," Paprocki said. "It was an awesome week."

As a defensive back, he said this biggest different between the two systems was the coverages.

"Just be sure to stay back as far as you can and just don't get beat or anything," he said.

The Red Team opened the scoring on a 59-yard touchdown pass from Norfolk Catholic's Cayden Cunningham to Wakefield's Nick Arenas following an interception on defense. After Red picked off another pass, the offense used 10 plays to get in position for a 41-yard field goal by Norfolk's Catholic Alex Prim.