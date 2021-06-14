Paprocki, White Team win dramatic NEN Classic

Clarkson-Leigh's Lance Paprocki stepped in between the lines for the final time as he played in the 2021 Northeast Nebraska All-Star Football Classic on Saturday in Norfolk.
Paprocki absorbed a lot new information going from playing eight-man football with the Patriots to 11-man football on June 12. Although there was a learning curve to catch up to, Paprocki found his way onto the field as a safety and occasional wildcat quarterback for a White Team that won 17-10.
Red scored the first 10 points and led 10-3 at halftime. A
"It was really different this whole week learning an 11-man system, but it was really fun this whole week and playing with a bunch of new guys and made a bunch of new friends," Paprocki said. "It was an awesome week."
As a defensive back, he said this biggest different between the two systems was the coverages.
"Just be sure to stay back as far as you can and just don't get beat or anything," he said.
The Red Team opened the scoring on a 59-yard touchdown pass from Norfolk Catholic's Cayden Cunningham to Wakefield's Nick Arenas following an interception on defense. After Red picked off another pass, the offense used 10 plays to get in position for a 41-yard field goal by Norfolk's Catholic Alex Prim.
White began its comeback effort on a 25-yard field goal by Boone Central's Ryan Kramer with 5:34 left in the second to make it 10-3.
In the second half, White tied the game with 6:39 remaining in the third quarter on a 31-yard touchdown catch by Stanton's Sutton Pohlman from O'Neill quarterback Mason Walsh.
Although White had control after halftime, it looked like that might all be squandered. Before Pohlman's touchdown catch, White recovered a fumble at the Red 22 but missed a fourth-down conversion.
A missed from 40 yards out early in the fourth quarter denied White the lead after starting in Red territory. White then picked off passes on successive Red possessions but punted one possession away and failed again on fourth down on another.
That gave the ball over to Red on its 39. A loss of 2 then two incomplete passes put Red in punt formation with under 20 seconds remaining. Stanton's Mason Bruggeman broke through the line and blocked the kick. White took over at the 25 with 16 seconds showing on the scoreboard.
Walsh dropped back and found Humphrey St. Francis wide receiver Haustyn Forney for a game-winning touchdown catch with seven seconds remaining.
White won the game 17-10 with Pohlman named the offensive MVP. Pohlman also ended the game with an interception on the ensuing Red possession.
"It was so exciting," Paprocki said. "That was probably the best feeling ever, just watching Sutton pick off that ball for the last time. We all knew he was going to do it because he's a great player. It was perfect."
Paprocki help lead Clarkson/Leigh to a 4-4 record and the D-2 playoffs last fall, throwing for 531 yards and eight touchdowns and rushing for 618 yards and eight more scores. He was also fifth on the team with 35 tackles.
Although his senior year didn't go as planned, Paprocki enjoyed his four years with the Patriots. He'll be attending college at Northeast Community College.
"It was a really great four years playing football even though we probably didn't have the best team," Paprocki said. "We had a lot of bad luck my senior year, but a lot of great memories with my classmates. It was a lot of fun."
Sam Ficarro is a sports reporter for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.