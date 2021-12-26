Patriot boys basketball wins fifth straight at Lakeview

Clarkson/Leigh boys basketball, coming off an upset win over Class C-2 No. 3 Howells-Dodge, kept the wins rolling and finished the first third of the season 5-1 thanks to a 51-42 home win over Lakeview on Dec. 21.

The victory was the Patriots' fifth win in a row. They haven't lost since the season opener to Class C-2 No. 1 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family.

The seventh-ranked girls team suffered its second loss in three games with another narrow defeat. They entered the break with a 4-3 record following a 34-31 defeat to the Lakeview girls.

Clarkson/Leigh Boys 51, Lakeview 42: The Patriots built a healthy nine-point halftime lead. That margin was enough to secure the victory as both teams scored 21 points in the second half.

Clarkson/Leigh led 17-12 after the opening frame and 30-21 at the break thanks to a strong offensive night.

The Patriots shot 45% from the field as seniors Carter Hanel, Eli Hays and Jarred Novotny led the offensive attack. Hanel posted his first double-double of the season with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Fourteen of Hanel's 16 points came in the first half. Hays scored a dozen points and Novotny chipped in with nine.

Lakeview was held to 35% shooting in the defeat. The defense the Patriots have exhibited so far has driven their strong start to the season.

"We are committed to playing hard and working together and the results are coming," Clarkson/Leigh head coach Jeff Bachman said. "We have to keep working to improve because we have several areas we need to clean up."

Lakeview 34, Clarkson/Leigh Girls 31: Clarkson/Leigh took a 30-25 lead into the fourth quarter on Dec. 21, but the Patriots went ice cold in the fourth. Lakeview scored nine of the 10 points in the final frame as the Lady Vikes blocked the Patriots' potential game-tying three-pointer as the buzzer sounded.

Lakeview sank seven free throws down the stretch and only took nine shots in the second half. Clarkson/Leigh transitioned to a ball-control, slow-it-down offense in the second half and held the ball for nearly three minutes in the fourth. The Patriots were up three at that time when they turned it over and gave up a game-tying three.

Clarkson/Leigh shooters then went cold and Lakeview took advantage at the line.

Kennedy Settje led the Patriots with 14 points and seven rebounds as the team shot 40%. Makenna Held contributed with six points, and Chloe Hanel scored five. It was Hanel's lowest-scoring game of the season. She had scored at least 11 in every game prior.

Clarkson/Leigh head coach Matt Murren said the last two defeats have been uncomfortably similar.

"In both losses, we have to figure out a way to be more aggressive against zone defenses. Both David City and Lakeview played zones, and we were passive and tentative against it," he said. "We have to do a better job of finding the middle and gaps and making plays. We allowed their defense to dictate how we played and not the other way around."

Two years ago, the Patriots faced early adversity with a 2-3 start. They went on to win 18 of their next 20 games en route to a trip to state. Murren is hoping more tough lessons result in the same payoff.

"We have some new players on the court, who are learning each other, and we are learning how to play and work together. We have to make a few changes in how we do things to help us offensively, but we will get those made," Murren said. "Handling and persevering through adversity this season was an area we knew we would endure and have to work on, and we will get it done."

