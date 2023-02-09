The Clarkson/Leigh boys took part in the East Husker Conference Tournament last week starting with a 50-45 second-round win over Madison on Jan. 31.

The win was followed by two losses with a narrow 61-59 defeat to Bancroft-Rosalie Friday in the semifinals before a 69-39 loss to Howells-Dodge Saturday in the EHC consolation game.

On Saturday, the Patriots were down early as the Jaguars led 19-6 after the first quarter. Howells-Dodge would then outscore the Patriots 15-9 in the second taking a 34-15 lead into the half.

Howells-Dodge would also outscore the Patriots 22-15 and 13-9 in the second half to close out a 30-point loss for Clarkson-Leigh.

Two Patriots scored over 10 points in the loss as Kyle Kasik led with 14 and Mason Whitmore added 12.

Against Bancroft-Rosalie, Clarkson-Leigh could sniff a chance to play in the EGC championship game but was weighed down by a rough opening quarter.

The Panthers of Bancroft-Rosalie outscored the Patriots 17-5 in the first quarter. As the Patriots fought back in the game outscoring the Panthers 21-12 in the second Clarkson/Leigh still trailed heading into halftime in a 29-26 Panther lead.

The Panthers would outscore the Patriots 13-12 in the third quarter before Clarkson/Leigh outscored the Panthers 21-19 to close the game. The Patriot comeback fell just short in a two-point win for Bancroft-Rosalie.

Kaisk and Drew Breeson led the comeback attempt as Kasik scored 19 and Breeson added 15.

In the Patriots' lone win of the week, Clarkson/Leigh won by five over the Madison Dragons.

The Patriots were greatly lifted by a big second quarter following a 15-10 Dragon lead after one. In the second quarter, the Patriots outscored the Dragons 19-5 to take a 29-20 lead into the locker room at halftime.

The second half was close as Madison outscored the Patriots 14-10 in the third and the two teams each scored 11 in the final quarter.

In the five-point win, Clarkson/Leigh was led by Breeson scoring 17 points and Kasik adding 11.

The now 12-7 Patriots also played at Pierce Tuesday (after print deadline), their next game is set for Feb. 9 at Stanton.

Clarkson/Leigh girls

The Lady Patriots started the week with a 61-33 win over Howells-Dodge on Jan. 30 in the EHC quarterfinal. Clarkson/Leigh would then fall in the semifinals to North Bend Central Thursday in a 44-27 affair. In the consolation final Saturday Pender would top the Patriots 52-39.

In the 13-point loss to Pender, Clarkson/Leigh did not manage to outscore the Pendragons in any quarter. The two teams each scored 11 in the first and Pender outscored the Patriots 15-9 in the second taking a 26-20 lead to the half.

In the second half, each team scored 13 in the third and Pender would outscore Clarkson/Leigh 13-6 to close the game and take a point win.

Chloe Hanel was the lone Patriot to finish with 10 or more points as she scored 13 in the loss.

In the semifinals, North Bend outscored the Patriots in all four quarters 9-8, 13-10, 12-2 and 10-7 in the Tigers' 17-point win.

Hanel and Jessica Hoffman were the two leading scorers for Clarkson/Leigh as the two had nine points each.

Against Howells-Dodge, the Patriots outscored the Jaguars 9-6, 17-11, 23-7 and 12-9 to seal a 28-point win.

Hanel was exceptional against the Jaguars as she had a game-high 31 points in the win coming up two points short of Howells-Dodge's score.

After going 1-2, the Patriots fall to 16-5. Clarkson/Leigh also had a game Tuesday at Pierce (after print deadline).

The Patriots are back on the court Feb. 9 at Stanton.