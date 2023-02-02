The Patriot boys and girls both advanced past the 2023 East Husker Conference Tournament opening round.

The Clarkson/Leigh girls beat Madison 65-21 Friday and the boys earned a bye in the opening round Saturday.

Clarkson-Leigh girls

The Lady Patriots pulled the four seed for conference tournament play. Clarkson/Leigh was able to win by 44 against the 13 seed team Friday following a 56-43 win over Wisner-Pilger on Jan. 24.

In tournament play, the Patriots were dominant against the Madison Dragons.

The Patriots started fast, quickly jumping out to a 16-5 lead after the opening quarter. In the second, the Patriots would pick up their scoring output after outscoring the Dragons 20-5 to take a 36-10 lead going into the half.

The third quarter was the closest for Madison as Clarkson/Leigh only outscored the Dragons 14-9. The Patriots' defense would step their game up another level in the fourth closing the game on a 15-2 to secure the Patriots' third win by over 40 of the season.

Chloe Hanel led the charge for the Patriots dropping 18 points in the win. Three more Patriots finished with more than five points in the game with Candence Indra joining Hanel in double-digit scoring 11 on the night.

Brynn Settje and Korbee Wendt also added over five points in the win with Settje scoring nine and Wendt contributing six points.

In the earlier game, Clarkson/Leigh were in control throughout most of play against the Gators of Wisner-Pilger.

Clarkson/Leigh led 13-7 after one. The Gators would play slightly closer in the second as the Patriots outscored Wisner-Pilger 14-11.

The Patriots led 27-18 at the half and would grow their lead in the third outscoring the Gators 17-11. The fourth quarter was the lone quarter where the Gators outscored the Patriots 14-12 to close to the day. The Patriots managing to walk away with a 13-point win.

Hanel also led the Patriots in scoring with 26 points against the Gators. Settje would add 13 and Wendt scored nine.

With the win in conference tournament play, the Patriots improved to 15-3 and advanced to play Monday against Howells-Dodge (after print deadline). The winner will play either North Bend Central or West Point-Beemer Thursday.

Clarkson/Leigh boys

The Patriots are the two-seed in the East Husker Conference Tournament and claimed a first-round bye. The bye followed a loss to Wisner-Pilger on Jan. 24.

In the 56-42 win for the Gators, the Patriots only outscored Wisner-Pilger in one quarter.

The Gators outscored the Patriots 12-8 in the first and 16-9 to take a 28-17 lead into the third. In the third, the Patriots managed to cut the Gator lead to two after a 15-6 run in the quarter.

Wisner-Pilger would quickly bounce back an regrow the Gators' lead by outscoring the Patriots 22-10 in the fourth to claim the 14-point win.

The Patriot duo of Kyle Kasik and Trey Steffensmeier each scored 11 in the loss.

The 11-5 Patriots were also in action Tuesday (after print deadline) against Madison. The winner will face Bancroft-Rosalie or Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family Friday.