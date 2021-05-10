Patriot girls third at EHC

Larson was third in both the 100 and 200 and fifth in the long jump, McKenna Stodola made it three Clarkson/Leigh medals in the 100 when she took fifth. Makenna Held was fifth in the 3200, the 400 relay team of Stodola, Larson, Hanel and Loske won gold and the 3200 group of Held, Kylee Compton, Cassie Rayback and Sage Fernau were sixth.

Eli Hays made a top jump of 40 feet, 6 and ¼ inches and won the triple jump. Carter Hanel's discus toss of 147-3 was about eight feet better than second place. Hays added a fifth place finish in the 200 for another medal. The 400 relay team of Hays, Carter Hanel, Dylan Higby and Tommy McEvoy were third, Hanel was third in the long jump and Lane Kudera was fourth in the triple jump.

The Howells-Dodge boys won nine medals and finished with 54 points for seventh place. The Jaguar girls totaled 42 points and were eighth.

Lance Brester had the top Howells-Dodge performances with silver medals in the 110 hurdles and the high jump. He was also third in the 300 hurdles. The 3200 relay and Nathan Hegemann in the discus were fourth, Aandy Dominguez in the high jump, Gage Stutzman in the 3200 and the 1600 relay were both fifth and Jestin Bayer were sixth in the shot put.