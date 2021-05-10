Patriot girls third at EHC

Three Patriot girls collected multiple medals and Clarkson/Leigh was third at the East Husker Championship on May 1 at the Lyons-Decatur track complex.
Emily Loseke won a pair of gold medals while Chloe Hanel and Tanyn Larson both won three medals each. The Clarkson/Leigh girls scored 84 points and were nine behind Wisner-Pilger in second place. North Bend won the conference crown on a total of 129.
The Patriot boys won seven medals overall and totaled 41 points for eighth place. West Point-Beemer won the boys championship on 113 points, 11 ahead of Twin River.
Loseke hit the line first in the 100 on a time of 12.46 seconds. She ran 13.06 in the preliminary round then came in just .03 ahead of Ashley Ostrander in the finals for gold.
In the 200, Loseke ran 27.98 seconds on her first try then cut more than two seconds off in the final and finished ahead of Ostrander by more than a half second. Loseke ran 25.72 for her second gold of the day.
Hanel won medals in the high jump, 300 hurdles and 100 hurdles. She scored a gold medal in the high jump on a mark of 5 feet, 2 inches. Hanel and Halle Olsen of Tekamah-Herman tied at that height, but Hanel had fewer misses and won on the tiebreaker.
She was the silver medalist in the 300 hurdles on a time of 49.05 seconds, 1.64 behind the champion from Wisner-Pilger, Kayla Svoboda. Hanel completed a gold, silver, bronze performance when she was third in the 100 hurdles. She ran 16.31 seconds in the prelims then hit the line in 15.42 and finished .01 behind the runner-up.
Larson was third in both the 100 and 200 and fifth in the long jump, McKenna Stodola made it three Clarkson/Leigh medals in the 100 when she took fifth. Makenna Held was fifth in the 3200, the 400 relay team of Stodola, Larson, Hanel and Loske won gold and the 3200 group of Held, Kylee Compton, Cassie Rayback and Sage Fernau were sixth.
Eli Hays made a top jump of 40 feet, 6 and ¼ inches and won the triple jump. Carter Hanel's discus toss of 147-3 was about eight feet better than second place. Hays added a fifth place finish in the 200 for another medal. The 400 relay team of Hays, Carter Hanel, Dylan Higby and Tommy McEvoy were third, Hanel was third in the long jump and Lane Kudera was fourth in the triple jump.
The Howells-Dodge boys won nine medals and finished with 54 points for seventh place. The Jaguar girls totaled 42 points and were eighth.
Lance Brester had the top Howells-Dodge performances with silver medals in the 110 hurdles and the high jump. He was also third in the 300 hurdles. The 3200 relay and Nathan Hegemann in the discus were fourth, Aandy Dominguez in the high jump, Gage Stutzman in the 3200 and the 1600 relay were both fifth and Jestin Bayer were sixth in the shot put.
Sasha Perrin led the Jaguar girls with a silver medal throw in the shot put. She was also fifth in the discus. Abby Pieper won a bronze medal in the high jump, the 3200 relay also came in third, Lilly Praest was fifth in the 100 hurdles. Blair Fiala won a pair of medals when she was third in the triple jump and sixth in the long jump.