Patriot girls win ranked matchup, start 2-0

Clarkson/Leigh girls basketball opened the year with a pair of victories including one over a ranked opponent in the first game of the year.
Fresh off the first state tournament in school history, the C-2 No. 3 ranked Patriots started another quest for Lincoln with a 51-42 win over D-1 No. 5 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family then picked up a 58-17 victory against Oakland/Craig.
Freshman Chloe Hanel started her varsity career with 13 points, tying for the game-high with Bailey Lemburg. Kennedy Settje, the leading scorer from a year ago, had 19 the next night.
"The team did a great job battling Friday night against HLHF and being able to pull out a victory," coach Matt Murren said. "The game was back-and-forth all night and defensively we kept ourselves in it while making some timely shots in both halves."
Lemburg had all 13 points in the second half. The two teams were tied at the end of the first, second and third quarters. Clarkson/Leigh trailed by one early in the fourth when Hanel swiped a steal and scored on a runout. The defense the forced back-to-back turnovers and Lemburg hit 3s on both extra possessions.
HLHF junior Addison Schneider had 12 points, but was held mostly in check by Sun Super Senior Cassidy Hoffman. Hoffman had just five points but also five blocks.
"Cassidy's Hoffman's defense inside on Schneider was key to our defensive game plan," Murren said. "The girls remained calm throughout an intense game and that was key."
After a tough battle one night, it was a different story the next.
Clarkson/Leigh jumped out to a 27-6 lead through the first eight minutes then shut out Madison in the second quarter and took a 40-6 lead into halftime.
Settje scored her 19 on 7 of 12 shooting and 3 of 5 from long range.
Clarkson/Leigh traveled Tuesday for a rematch with Oakland-Craig. The Knights eliminated the Patriots from state in the first round. Clarkson/Leigh was back in action Thursday at Winside and is home Friday for BRLD.
"Saturday's performance was exactly what we were hoping to see as a coaching staff," Murren said. "We came out, played great defense, handled the basketball better and executed offensively.
"We were able to limit the offensive rebounds, which was a goal from the night before. It was a great game to end the week and allow us to head into Monday preparing for a big week ahead."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.
