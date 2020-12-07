Patriot girls win ranked matchup, start 2-0

Clarkson/Leigh girls basketball opened the year with a pair of victories including one over a ranked opponent in the first game of the year.

Fresh off the first state tournament in school history, the C-2 No. 3 ranked Patriots started another quest for Lincoln with a 51-42 win over D-1 No. 5 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family then picked up a 58-17 victory against Oakland/Craig.

Freshman Chloe Hanel started her varsity career with 13 points, tying for the game-high with Bailey Lemburg. Kennedy Settje, the leading scorer from a year ago, had 19 the next night.

"The team did a great job battling Friday night against HLHF and being able to pull out a victory," coach Matt Murren said. "The game was back-and-forth all night and defensively we kept ourselves in it while making some timely shots in both halves."

Lemburg had all 13 points in the second half. The two teams were tied at the end of the first, second and third quarters. Clarkson/Leigh trailed by one early in the fourth when Hanel swiped a steal and scored on a runout. The defense the forced back-to-back turnovers and Lemburg hit 3s on both extra possessions.

HLHF junior Addison Schneider had 12 points, but was held mostly in check by Sun Super Senior Cassidy Hoffman. Hoffman had just five points but also five blocks.