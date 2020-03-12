Patriot girls: Winners built on love

The C-2 girls state tournament bracket included teams with a combined 75 trips to Lincoln, 13 state titles and 21 state championship game appearances.

Clarkson/Leigh, in its first-ever state tournament, of course contributed absolutely zero, zilch, nada to those figures. The Patriots were one of three state newcomers among the 48 teams that were part of the 2020 event that crowned six new Nebraska girls champions.

But overlooked, undersold and mostly ignored by anyone outside the Clarkson/Leigh community before last Thursday, the Patriot girls had to of earned some respect and a nod of appreciation from the rest of the state following a battle with the top seed on the bracket.

At the very least, it said this program is going somewhere. One game short a year ago, Clarkson/Leigh completed the journey and took its place on the big stage. While it was only a supporting role, and not long in the spotlight, it seems the program may soon find itself a regular participant.

There were, naturally, tears and hugs in the hallway at North Star High School in the immediate moments after the loss to Oakland-Craig. But there was also a sense that those emotions had less to do with the loss and more to do with the connection these girls had nurtured over the past several months, and for some, the past several years.