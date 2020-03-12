Patriot girls: Winners built on love

The C-2 girls state tournament bracket included teams with a combined 75 trips to Lincoln, 13 state titles and 21 state championship game appearances.
Clarkson/Leigh, in its first-ever state tournament, of course contributed absolutely zero, zilch, nada to those figures. The Patriots were one of three state newcomers among the 48 teams that were part of the 2020 event that crowned six new Nebraska girls champions.
But overlooked, undersold and mostly ignored by anyone outside the Clarkson/Leigh community before last Thursday, the Patriot girls had to of earned some respect and a nod of appreciation from the rest of the state following a battle with the top seed on the bracket.
At the very least, it said this program is going somewhere. One game short a year ago, Clarkson/Leigh completed the journey and took its place on the big stage. While it was only a supporting role, and not long in the spotlight, it seems the program may soon find itself a regular participant.
There were, naturally, tears and hugs in the hallway at North Star High School in the immediate moments after the loss to Oakland-Craig. But there was also a sense that those emotions had less to do with the loss and more to do with the connection these girls had nurtured over the past several months, and for some, the past several years.
There wasn't so much a disappointment in losing as their was a sadness in a realization that this ride had come to an end.
"Just how much they got along," coach Matt Murren said. "The one thing I'll never forget, I've never had a group as tight as them, that played for one another as much as they did."
That was evident in the identity that the Patriots developed. Kennedy Settje and Cassidy Hoffman led the group in scoring, but those two averaged just under double digits. There was no real consistently dangerous offensive threat.
Instead, Murren asked the girls to buy into defense, do the dirty work on one side of the floor and share the basketball on the other end. Those three elements don't come together without valuing shared success above individual achievement.
"It felt really amazing knowing that we could get down here," senior Kim Stodola said. "I think a lot of people doubted that we couldn't beat the number one seed, but we battled as hard as we possibly could."
Every year requires a return to the drawing board, in a sense, reexamining personnel and abilities and finding a new identity. Yet, however Clarkson/Leigh girls basketball might be altered in the years to come, it seems this group has designed the blueprint for achieving the things that matter: love.
"We all get along so well. We have fun together. All of it has been about being together," senior Ashlynn Novotny said. "I just love everyone."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.