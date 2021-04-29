Patriot golf downs Madison, third in Pender

Clarkson/Leigh golf had four of the top five scores in a dual against Madison on April 27 and took a head-to-head dual over the Dragons by 26 shots.
Ryan Brichacek led the way on a nine-hole score of 41 that included a birdie on the par-3 third, four bogeys and a double bogey. Despite carding a six on the par-4 ninth, Brichacek was seven shots better than teammate Mason Whitmore in second. Whitmore shot a 48 with two pars, a birdie, two bogeys and four doubles or more.
Mic Sayers with a 51, Isaac Rodenburg with a 52 and Jackson Mullenhoff with a 54 rounded out the Patriot scoring.
Brenden Waugh shot a 13-over 49 and led Madison.
The Clarkson/Leigh junior varsity squad also also won its head-to-head matchup with Madison but in a much more dominant fashion. The Patriots show a total of 201 and were 100 strokes better.
Gavin Novotny shot 44, Dalton Zulkoski carded a 51, Christian Hamernik had a 52, Jase Indra put together a 54 and Noah Holoubek scored a 60.
Patriots third in Pender
Clarkson/Leigh golf landed three players inside the top 14 and put together a third place team finish on April 24 at Pender.
The Patriots totaled 394 strokes among its top four players and were 12 back of North Bend in second. Tekamah-Herman was the run away winner on a score of 356.
Mason Whitmore was fifth overall when he shot a 90, Ryan Brichacek was 12th on a 96 and Isaac Rodenburg finished 14th when he carded 100. Isaac Rodenburg scored 100 and Jackson Mullenhoff had a 108 to round out the Clarkson/Leigh scoring.
Wisner-Pilger's Rockney Peck was the tournament champion on a 75. He was three shots better than Tekamah-Herman's Brock Rogers and seven ahead of North Bend's Connor Schlueter.
Whitmore's total was 18-over par and included six pars, five bogeys and seven double bogeys.
