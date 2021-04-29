Patriot golf downs Madison, third in Pender

Clarkson/Leigh golf had four of the top five scores in a dual against Madison on April 27 and took a head-to-head dual over the Dragons by 26 shots.

Ryan Brichacek led the way on a nine-hole score of 41 that included a birdie on the par-3 third, four bogeys and a double bogey. Despite carding a six on the par-4 ninth, Brichacek was seven shots better than teammate Mason Whitmore in second. Whitmore shot a 48 with two pars, a birdie, two bogeys and four doubles or more.

Mic Sayers with a 51, Isaac Rodenburg with a 52 and Jackson Mullenhoff with a 54 rounded out the Patriot scoring.

Brenden Waugh shot a 13-over 49 and led Madison.

The Clarkson/Leigh junior varsity squad also also won its head-to-head matchup with Madison but in a much more dominant fashion. The Patriots show a total of 201 and were 100 strokes better.

Gavin Novotny shot 44, Dalton Zulkoski carded a 51, Christian Hamernik had a 52, Jase Indra put together a 54 and Noah Holoubek scored a 60.

Patriots third in Pender

Clarkson/Leigh golf landed three players inside the top 14 and put together a third place team finish on April 24 at Pender.