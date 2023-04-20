The Clarkson/Leigh golf team played host to the 2023 Patriot Invite on April 12, with 16 schools competing in the event.

Cedar Bluffs took first on the day with 362 strokes. Hosts Clarkson/Leigh finished 13 shots behind first claiming fourth place in the Patriots home invite.

The Jaguars of Howells-Dodge also competed in the invite as the Jaguars finished one shot behind the Patriots to take fifth.

Both the Patriots and Jaguars would have golfers finish within the top 10 best scorers as Brittin Sindelar led Howells-Dodge and Mic Sayers was the best Patriot on the day.

Sindelar finished with 90 on the day taking seventh and Sayers shot 92 taking eighth.

Rounding out the team score for Clarkson/Leigh were Ryan Brichacek, Jase Indra and Quintin Mullenhoff. Brichacek shot a 93 to take 11th overall on the day. Mullenhoff was one stroke behind Brichacek and Jase finished the day with a 96.

Missing the cut for the Patriots was Dexter Indra who finished with a 102.

Joining Sindelar for the Jaguars were Kellen Fiala, Austin Hegemann and Cole Grovijohn.

Fiala finished with a 94 and Hegemann finished one stroke behind Fiala with a 95. The final to make the team score for the Jaguars was Grovijohn with a 97.

Landon Dobbins also competed in the Patriot Invite for the Jaguars as he narrowly missed the team cut with a 100 on the day.

The two teams also competed on Tuesday (after print deadline), in the Clarkson/Leigh Triangular.

Schuyler golf

The Schuyler golf team took part in the Fullerton 2-Man Best Ball Invite on April 12.

Aiden Kronberg and Derrik Sock took second in duos with the two shooting a 40 in the front nine and 43 in the back nine. Taking first place was Cross County/Osceola's Hayden Allen and Andrew Dubas with the duo shooting 81.

Schuyler would have another duo take 11th as Joel Medina and Nathan Colvin finished with a 93.

The team of Kronberg, Sock, Medina and Colvin finished for third in team score tied with Fullerton with 176.

Cross County/Osceola finished first as a team with 170.

The Schuyler golfers also competed on Monday (after print deadline) in the Boone Central Invite. The Warriors' next outing is set for April 20, in the Scotus Invite.