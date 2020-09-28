Patriot hearts broken on final play

Clarkson/Leigh got the ball back and drove down the field but was stopped on fourth down at the 5-yard line with 25 seconds left in the game.

GACC ran a play to get to the 25-yard line and a personal foul added 15 more yards. On the final play of the game, Steffen caught a pass on a crossing route, broke some tackles and scored with no time showing on the scoreboard.

"It was a disappointing loss; no doubt. It was a game where we had several chances to put it away but could not do so," Clarkson said. "Our biggest issue is our running back depth. A number of our top four backs are hurt.

"Eli Hays is an amazing player, and so is Lance Paprocki. These two guys play so hard, but the fact is they are not big guys, so it has been harder for us to pound the ball for tough yards. Turnovers have not been a major issue until this game, but we definitely need to clean up some penalties. They seem to hit us at the most inopportune times."

Clarkson/Leigh is in action next on Friday at Madison (0-5).

Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net

