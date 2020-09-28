Patriot hearts broken on final play

Clarkson/Leigh led West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic 24-8 early on in the second quarter but was outscored 28-6 the rest of the game including a 42-yard passing touchdown with no time remaining to give the Bluejays the 36-30 victory.
Clarkson/Leigh (2-3) led 16-8 after the first quarter and 24-22 at halftime. Neither team scored in the third and GACC (3-2) outsourced Clarkson/Leigh 14-6 in the fourth to win.
The Patriots also had two turnovers - a fumble and an interception.
"Turnovers were a big factor in them getting back in the game," head coach Jim Clarkson said. "We gave them a couple short fields. We did miss a good opportunity at the end of the first half.
"We did give them some short fields, that was the biggest issue, I thought our defense did a good job overall. (Cody Steffen) for them was a good player who made some nice plays."
The Patriots scored in the first quarter on a 28-yard run from Eli Hays and a 30-yard pass from Lance Paprocki to Hays. Hays scored early in the second quarter on a 20-yard run to make it 24-8.
The Bluejays closed the second quarter by scoring two touchdowns on a 1-yard run and a 12-yard pass.
Neither team scored in the third, but GACC took the lead early in the fourth on a 3-yard run. Paprocki found Hays for a 12-yard completion to tie the game.
Clarkson/Leigh got the ball back and drove down the field but was stopped on fourth down at the 5-yard line with 25 seconds left in the game.
GACC ran a play to get to the 25-yard line and a personal foul added 15 more yards. On the final play of the game, Steffen caught a pass on a crossing route, broke some tackles and scored with no time showing on the scoreboard.
"It was a disappointing loss; no doubt. It was a game where we had several chances to put it away but could not do so," Clarkson said. "Our biggest issue is our running back depth. A number of our top four backs are hurt.
"Eli Hays is an amazing player, and so is Lance Paprocki. These two guys play so hard, but the fact is they are not big guys, so it has been harder for us to pound the ball for tough yards. Turnovers have not been a major issue until this game, but we definitely need to clean up some penalties. They seem to hit us at the most inopportune times."
Clarkson/Leigh is in action next on Friday at Madison (0-5).
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!