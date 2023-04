In the Aquinas Invite on April 3, the Clarkson/Leigh track and field team left the event with four golds on the day.

Overall, the Patriot girls finished second as a team behind Aquinas with 99 team points. The boys took sixth with 46 points with Aquinas also taking first.

Of the four first place finishes, Chloe Hanel claimed two as she won in the girls high jump and 100-meter hurdles. In the high jump, she finished with a mark of 5-00 and in the 100 hurdles she finished the race in 16.21 seconds.

Hanel's day was not done, however, as she would take second in the 100-meter dash in 13.35 seconds and second in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 51.79 seconds.

Finishing in third for each hurdles race behind Hanel was Ava Kasik who recorded a time of 54.12 in the 300 and 18.10 in the 100.

Kasik would also claim gold in the girls long jump with a mark of 14-06.

The final gold went to Trey Steffensmeier in the boys long jump as he recorded a mark of 20-04. Trey was followed by Joey Steffensmeier in the event as Joey had a mark of 17-08.

Joey would also medal in the 100-meter dash as he finished the race in 12.30 seconds. He would also be joined by Dylan Higby, Trey and Corey Steffensmeier in the boys 400-meter relay as the team placed third with a time of 48.73 seconds. Corey would also medal in the 200 finishing in 25.68 seconds to take fourth.

The girls 400-meter relay team of Kasik, Korbee Wendt, Kendall Schneider and Lexis Gleason took fourth in the event recording a time of 1:02.79.

Lexis Gleason would also finish third in the girls high jump with a mark of 4-02.

In the girls throwing events Nevaeh Zulkoski took third in shot put with a mark of 28-05 and fourth in the discus with a throw of 82-03.

The final two medals went to Brianne Kuhr. Kuhr claimed second in the girls 1600 with a time of 6:49.14 and sixth in the 800 as she had a time of 3:01.58.

The Patriot track and field team competed on Tuesday (after print deadline), in the Lyons-Decatur Northeast Invite.

Clarkson/Leigh's next event is scheduled for April 20, at Twin River.